Denis Leamy joins Leinster senior coaching team in contact skills role

Denis Leamy has joined Leo Cullen's Leinster senior coaching team in the role of contact skills coach.

The Munster legend takes over from Hugh Hogan, who left Leinster this summer to join the Scarlets.

Leamy, who had been working as Leinster's elite player development officer since October 2019, has already started his new role alongside Stuart Lancaster, Robin McBryde, Felipe Contepomi, and Emmet Farrell in Cullen's backroom team.

Leamy said he was "thrilled" with the role, adding: "It is my hope to build on the great work that Hugh Hogan has done over the last four years or so.

"I would like to thank Leinster Rugby for this opportunity. It is an honour for me to be to be working with one of Europe’s premier clubs and I am very much looking forward to the challenge ahead in the coming seasons."

Leamy has already gleaned an array of coaching experience since being forced to retire from a glittering professional career in 2012, aged 30, after winning a Grand Slam and two European Cups.

Leamy has served as head coach of Clonmel RFC for five years, followed by two years in charge of his hometown club, Cashel RFC, in the AIL. He has also worked with Rockwell College, Garryowen, and Munster’s underage teams in recent years as well as being part of the Tipperary hurlers' All-Ireland-winning backroom team in 2016 as a senior performance consultant.

He acted as Ireland U20 defence coach this year as they finished third in the Six Nations and has worked with Leinster underage teams and Leinster A.

"Denis has been with us and in and around Leinster Rugby for a few years now so he is well established and is a familiar face, in particular working with some of our younger players in their development. He has been a huge asset to the club," said Cullen.

"The contact skills role is something we see as hugely important to the overall success of the senior team on a number of fronts.

"Denis is someone who has achieved and experienced so much in terms of his own playing career and has accumulated vast knowledge over the years. He was a fierce competitor on the field and he will be a great role model for our current crop of players.

"We are all very excited to see what he can bring to the role."