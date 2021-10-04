Claire Nicholson: 'It would be a regular occurrence to have a few babies on the sideline'

As rugby's top brass grapple with the controversies and calamities that have soured elite women's rugby, club players across the country have begun returning to playing fields to once more enjoy the sport after the lay-offs of lockdown.

Claire Nicholson was amongst them last weekend.

The national team's failure to qualify for next year's World Cup coupled with the disgraceful treatment of Connacht and Ulster players at Energia Park last month have rightly garnered headlines and the ire of many.

But for players like Nicholson, the game is more than just that hour or so of competition, instead, it is a wonderful concoction of fitness and friendships, sport and social interaction.

Moments after playing for Arklow RFC in their defeat to New Ross on Sunday, Nicholson's friend Lauren Messitt captured this beautiful image of Claire with her twins Allie and Ryan (who are almost seven months old).

Social media and the power of the internet did the rest.

“My phone has been beeping away since it went up,” said Claire on Monday afternoon.

“I never imagined it would get that kind of reaction.”

Nicholson was a latecomer to rugby, taking up the sport four years ago.

“I had never really played any sport before that and then one evening my sister didn’t give me a choice, she said she wouldn’t leave the house unless I came! She wouldn't take no for an answer.”

Claire was quickly hooked by the game and the friendships that it has fostered.

Lockdown stalled everything and the arrival of the twins earlier this year became a new focal point in her life.

But the return to rugby was always a given.

“The girls are a great bunch - there were six babies born in the group over the last year or so.

"They are an amazing bunch of women. Already the baby clothes are being passed on and just even in terms of advice it is wonderful that I have such a group of friends that I can turn to if I have some question."

Claire's fiancé Paul helps with the juggling act that comes with preparing for training and for matches.

“He was there on Sunday. He had a football match earlier in the afternoon and he came out to our game after that. One of my teammates was there minding them until he arrived. It would be a regular occurrence to have a few babies on the sideline - another little boy, two weeks older than mine, was there as well on Sunday.”

And what would she say to anyone else who may consider giving the sport a try?

“Just go for it. I love it.

“My only regret was not going for it sooner.

“I love the sport, the social side, and the support from 20 other women.”