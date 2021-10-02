Niall Scannell reported alleged biting incident in Munster win, Johann van Graan confirms

Johann van Graan has said Munster will go through the “right channels” if the province feels the Stormers have a case to answer following an alleged biting incident that left Niall Scannell needing a medical examination.

The Munster head coach confirmed that starting hooker and try scorer Scannell had reported an incident on the pitch to his captain Peter O’Mahony during the third quarter of the side’s 34-18 United Rugby Championship win over the Stormers in Limerick on Saturday night.

O’Mahony had asked referee Andrew Brace to look at the alleged incident but the official had not taken any further action but Van Graan said Scannell would be examined by the Munster medical team.

Read More RG Snyman gets first try as Munster recover from nightmare start to secure bonus point win

Asked to elaborate about O’Mahony’s request to Brace about a possible leg bite, van Graan said: "Niall reported that to Pete on the pitch, the referee had a look at it, they couldn't see any evidence of it, but we'll go through the right channels,” the head coach said.

"He will be (examined), we haven't spoken to the medical team as such but that will take place later tonight, any player who reports anything to the medical team will be looked at."

Munster had come from 15-0 down after 30 minutes to score a bonus-point victory with Jack O’Donoghue scoring two as the home side turned the game on its head with four tries in a 16-minute spell that began just before half-time. Replacement RG Snyman scored the fifth of the night, his first for Munster in his third appearance having not played for 13 months following a serious knee sustained on his debut in August 2020.

“We didn’t start the game well, we lost collisions, a big moment came on the half hour mark, we stopped their maul, we got momentum, got a great try before half time, we re-adjusted at half time, we got good momentum in the second-half.” O’Mahony told RTÉ: “You saw what they brought in the first half, we really struggled as they made a mess of our breakdown. We could not get out of our half. Territory wise we had no ball.

“Credit the Stormers, they were incredibly impressive.

“We knew we had fitness in our bank and knew if we could hang in there, we would get scores.”