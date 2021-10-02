AIL wrap: Champions Cork Con beaten as Limerick clubs off to flying start

Paul Kiernan came back to haunt his boyhood club as Lansdowne launched their Energia Men's All-Ireland League campaign with a dramatic 16-11 win over defending champions Cork Constitution.
After a Mark Boyle try had brought the hosts level on the Aviva Stadium's back pitch, it looked like these Division 1A heavyweights were going to have to settle for a share of the spoils.
That was until busy centre Kiernan, who featured prominently in the underage ranks for Cork Con, pounced in the final minute for a superb match-winning try.
It was Constitution's first league defeat since March 2019, ending a run of 18 victories. However, the losing bonus point could be an important one in the long run.
It had all started so brilliantly for Brian Hickey's men today, winger JJ O'Neill bursting through a gap to send former Munster scrum-half Duncan Williams over inside the opening 60 seconds.
They led 8-6 at half-time, Peter Hastie picking off two penalties for Lansdowne as their pack began to make inroads. Con captain Aidan Moynihan responded with a 35th-minute penalty.
The out-halves had a ding-dong battle, Moynihan tagging on his second penalty before his cross-field kick almost set up O'Neill for a try in the right corner.
On the hour mark, and with Lansdowne pressure landing Con lock Eoin Quilter in the sin bin, the home side struck. Number 8 Boyle, younger brother of Connacht and Ireland flanker Paul, crossed from a scrum on the left wing.
The Cork side rallied but there was a final sting in the tail. Space opened up out wide and Kiernan, the former Ireland Under-20 international, was picked out for the game's decisive score.
Meanwhile, Garryowen are the league leaders after the opening round, stunning a slow-starting Dublin University with a 35-10 bonus-point triumph at College Park.
The Light Blues were in clinical form, Munster's Liam Coombes helping himself to a brace of tries. Ennis youngster Tony Butler took to top-flight rugby like a duck to water, kicking 15 points from out-half.
Terenure College are also off to a flier, racking up five tries in dispatching UCC 37-13 at the Mardyke. Centre Stephen O'Neill starred with an impressive double, including a length-of-the-field effort to close out a very encouraging result.
'Nure fielded a formidable back row of Harrison Brewer, James Connolly and Jordan Coghlan - all with experience in the professional ranks - and another new signing, Peter Sylvester, came off the bench to score against his former club.
Clontarf also marked their AIL return with a confidence-boosting 29-12 bonus point success against UCD. Leinster Academy graduate David Hawkshaw scored a try and kicked nine points in a strong performance from out-half.
The 22-year-old scampered over for the opening try, following a break from halfway, before Conor Kearns doubled 'Tarf's lead at the Bull Ring. UCD captain Jack Ringrose hit back with a try from a cross-field kick.
However, second-half tries from Dylan Donnellan and league debutant Jordan Mulvaney had 'Tarf out of reach, before David Heavey notched a late consolation score for College.
Elsewhere, Young Munster blitzed Ballynahinch 29-7 with two tries in each half at Tom Clifford Park.
Conor Hayes, Shay McCarthy, Adam Maher and replacement Aaron Hennessy all touched down to ensure both Limerick clubs started with bonus point wins.
Clontarf 29 UCD 12, Castle Avenue.
Dublin University 10 Garryowen 35, College Park.
Lansdowne 16 Cork Constitution 11, Aviva Stadium back pitch.
UCC 13 Terenure College 37, The Mardyke.
Young Munster 29 Ballynahinch 7, Tom Clifford Park.
Banbridge 10 City of Armagh 20, Rifle Park Highfield 21 St Mary's College 17, Woodleigh Park.
Malone 30 Navan 17, Gibson Park.
Old Wesley 23 Shannon 22, Energia Park.
Old Belvedere 16 Nass 13, Ollie Campbell Park.
Buccaneers 18 Cashel 16, Dubarry Park.
Nenagh Ormond 24 MU Barnhall 32, New Ormond Park.
Queen’s University 40 Ballymena 24, Dub Lane.
Rainey Old Boys 24 Old Crescent 17, Hatrick Park.
UL Bohemians 6 Dolphin 20, UL Arena.
Belfast Harlequins 28 Malahide 24, Deramore Park.
Blackrock College 19 Galway Corinthians 6, Stradbrook.
Galwegians 23 Ballina 22, Crowley Park.
Greystones 34 Dungannon 8, Dr Hickey Park.
Sligo 25 Wanderers 17, Hamilton Park.
Bangor 22 Bruff 13, Upritchard Park.
Enniscorthy 39 Midleton 17, Alcast Park.
Skerries 42 Omagh Academicals 29, Holpatrick.
Sunday‘s Well 17 Clonmel 17, Musgrave Park.
Tullamore 23 City of Derry 19, Spollanstown.