AIL wrap: Champions Cork Con beaten as Limerick clubs off to flying start

Paul Kiernan came back to haunt his boyhood club as Lansdowne launched their Energia Men's All-Ireland League campaign with a dramatic 16-11 win over defending champions Cork Constitution.

After a Mark Boyle try had brought the hosts level on the Aviva Stadium's back pitch, it looked like these Division 1A heavyweights were going to have to settle for a share of the spoils.

That was until busy centre Kiernan, who featured prominently in the underage ranks for Cork Con, pounced in the final minute for a superb match-winning try.

It was Constitution's first league defeat since March 2019, ending a run of 18 victories. However, the losing bonus point could be an important one in the long run.

It had all started so brilliantly for Brian Hickey's men today, winger JJ O'Neill bursting through a gap to send former Munster scrum-half Duncan Williams over inside the opening 60 seconds.

They led 8-6 at half-time, Peter Hastie picking off two penalties for Lansdowne as their pack began to make inroads. Con captain Aidan Moynihan responded with a 35th-minute penalty.

The out-halves had a ding-dong battle, Moynihan tagging on his second penalty before his cross-field kick almost set up O'Neill for a try in the right corner.

On the hour mark, and with Lansdowne pressure landing Con lock Eoin Quilter in the sin bin, the home side struck. Number 8 Boyle, younger brother of Connacht and Ireland flanker Paul, crossed from a scrum on the left wing.

The Cork side rallied but there was a final sting in the tail. Space opened up out wide and Kiernan, the former Ireland Under-20 international, was picked out for the game's decisive score.

Meanwhile, Garryowen are the league leaders after the opening round, stunning a slow-starting Dublin University with a 35-10 bonus-point triumph at College Park.

The Light Blues were in clinical form, Munster's Liam Coombes helping himself to a brace of tries. Ennis youngster Tony Butler took to top-flight rugby like a duck to water, kicking 15 points from out-half.

Terenure College are also off to a flier, racking up five tries in dispatching UCC 37-13 at the Mardyke. Centre Stephen O'Neill starred with an impressive double, including a length-of-the-field effort to close out a very encouraging result.

Tempers flare between Young Munster and Ballynahinch during the AIL opener. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

'Nure fielded a formidable back row of Harrison Brewer, James Connolly and Jordan Coghlan - all with experience in the professional ranks - and another new signing, Peter Sylvester, came off the bench to score against his former club.

Clontarf also marked their AIL return with a confidence-boosting 29-12 bonus point success against UCD. Leinster Academy graduate David Hawkshaw scored a try and kicked nine points in a strong performance from out-half.

The 22-year-old scampered over for the opening try, following a break from halfway, before Conor Kearns doubled 'Tarf's lead at the Bull Ring. UCD captain Jack Ringrose hit back with a try from a cross-field kick.

However, second-half tries from Dylan Donnellan and league debutant Jordan Mulvaney had 'Tarf out of reach, before David Heavey notched a late consolation score for College.

Elsewhere, Young Munster blitzed Ballynahinch 29-7 with two tries in each half at Tom Clifford Park.

Conor Hayes, Shay McCarthy, Adam Maher and replacement Aaron Hennessy all touched down to ensure both Limerick clubs started with bonus point wins.