'We have to back it up': Connacht targetting home quarter-final in URC

Connacht coach Andy Friend has thrown down the gauntlet to his charges to back up their impressive 34-7 win over the Bulls by taking out the Dragons at the Sportsground next weekend.

The five tries to one win over the Currie Cup champions is Connacht’s second biggest winning margin for their opening home game of a season and Friend said it now gives them a platform to push on after they let a winning hand slip in Cardiff last week.

“This win was really important because it’s a new style of footie that we are developing here and we had some pretty heavy defeats in pre-season, another one last week and a loss tonight would have put us under more pressure.

“But we have to back it up next week. This win gives us confidence, a performance against a formidable side, knocking them off by 27 points. There is relief and with that relief comes greater belief. We’re only developing it and that’s what makes it more exciting. There is so much more to come.” Irish-qualified Aussie Mack Hansen crowned his home debut with an early candidate for try of the season when he fielded a high kick in a crowd and then jinked his way 60 metres to the line.

That pushed Connacht 20-7 in front after 48 minutes and they never looked back with Tom Daly rounding off the win with his second try of the night after his centre partner Tom Farrell had secured the bonus point. Full-back Tiernan O’Halloran had earlier chalked out a second minute try from Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka, the only touchdown the South African champions have managed in two games in the United Rugby Championship.

Connacht, who had a couple of efforts ruled out which would have seen them better their biggest opening win of the season at the Sportsground when they beat Benetton 41-5 two years ago, did have to defend for long periods and Friend said the strength of their rearguard provided the bedrock for the win.

“Our defence set the platform and the set-piece against a physical pack, they were trying to maul us and kick to corners and scrum us off the pitch,” added Friend.

“We just needed to hold them and give our style of play one on one on them or else get our linespeed to hit them in defence.

“We’ve been guilty of good performances before and then we have not backed those up. We have an eight-day turnaround before the Dragons. Our target this season is a home quarter-final.”