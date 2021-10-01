Exciting prospect Nathan Doak to make first Ulster start

Nineteen-year-old scrum-half Nathan Doak begins what has the potential to be a glittering career with Ulster when he makes his first competitive start for the province in tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship game away to Zebre.
Doak, whose father played and coached the province, has looked destined for this moment for some time, having starred at schoolboy, Ulster ‘A’ and Ireland U20 level.
Doak enjoyed a match-winning cameo when replacing the injured John Cooney in last week’s tight win over Glasgow, scoring 11 points, and Ulster attack coach Dan Soper says “he has the temperament for it”.
“He keeps himself nice and calm and doesn’t get rattled by the occasion.
“If we’re putting them out there, then we expect them to perform at the level that we’re after.” Doak is one of 10 changes to the side that defeated Glasgow 35-29 at home, with Will Addison, Craig Gilroy and Stewart Moore all drafted into the backs.
Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole form an all-new front row with new signing Mick Kearney coming into the second row, from where Alan O’Connor captains the side.
Robert Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey have been ruled out through injury along with Cooney, who suffered a hamstring injury last week.
Forwards Brad Roberts, Marty Moore, Sam Carter and Sean Reidy drop to the replacements bench as Ulster bid to start the season with back-to-back bonus-point victories.
The game will be former Connacht coach and ex-Ireland international Michael Bradley’s 100th in charge of Zebre.
J Laloifi; G Di Giulio, G Bisegni, T Boni, A Tuivuaka; C Canna, A Fusco; D Fischetti, L Bigi, M Nocera; D Sisi, L Krumov; M Mbanda, P Leavasa, G Licata.
O Fabiani, A Lovotti, I Neculai, A Zambonin, R Giammarioli, G Palazzani, A Rizzi, J Trulla.
W Addison; C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, M Kearney; M Rea, N Timoney, D McCann.
B Roberts, C Reid, M Moore, S Carter, S Reidy, D Shanahan, M Lowry, B Moxham.