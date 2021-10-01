Dan Leavy primed for Leinster return after another lengthy absence

Dan Leavy's second lengthy absence from competitive rugby is coming to an end with the news that the Ireland flanker has been named on the bench for Leinster for this weekend’s URC clash with Dragons at Rodney Parade.
The 27-year old suffered a horror knee injury in March of 2019 against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium and a comeback, which started 18 months later, was curtailed after just nine games due a knee cartilage issue that ended his season.
His return to the first-team squad had been flagged in recent weeks and Leo Cullen will be among those hoping that the player can return to the sort of form that made him a key part of the Ireland setup through just eleven appearances.
Cullen has made a handful of changes to the XV that easily accounted for the Bulls in last weekend’s season opener with Conor O’Brien, like Leavy, making a reappearance after injury issues. The centre starts today for the first time since February of last year.
Another bridging a considerable gap is Max Deegan who has to go back to August of 2020 for his last competitive start. He replaces the injured Caelan Doris in the back row.
With Jonathan Sexton not involved, Ross Byrne steps in at out-half and James Ryan captains the club for the first time. Josh van der Flier makes his 100th appearance while academy player Rob Russell makes his senior debut on the wing.
The DIT student started playing rugby with Wanderers RFC before moving to St Michael's College. He now plays with Dublin University FC.
H Keenan; R Russell, G Ringrose, C O’Brien, R O’Loughlin, R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, M Deegan.