Dan Leavy primed for Leinster return after another lengthy absence

Dan Leavy's second lengthy absence from competitive rugby is coming to an end with the news that the Ireland flanker has been named on the bench for Leinster for this weekend’s URC clash with Dragons at Rodney Parade.

The 27-year old suffered a horror knee injury in March of 2019 against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium and a comeback, which started 18 months later, was curtailed after just nine games due a knee cartilage issue that ended his season.