James Ryan moving past Lions omission: 'Disappointments always add fuel to the fire'

Hard to fathom but it’s six months now since Warren Gatland named his Lions touring party for South Africa. Two since the last of three execrable Tests, and the series with it, was decided at an empty and joyless Cape Town Stadium.

That James Ryan, who turned 25 during the summer, wasn’t part of it still takes some digesting. If his form wasn’t at the supernova level of previous years then this still seemed like an achievement well within his grasp.

“I had a good break over the summer and I got away, which was nice, to get some heat in the bones again,” he said. “Then I just moved on. I’m not going to dwell on it, the disappointment. Careers aren’t a linear graph, are they? They’re ups and downs.”

It’s impossible to say just how any individual compartmentalises such setbacks. Sound bites for public consumption are no weather vane as to anyone’s mood but there is at least an admittance that the Lions omission will feed the fire going forward.

“Yes, I suppose it does. Disappointments always add fuel, don’t they? We’ve had plenty of disappointments the last couple of years. I think the squad we have now, it’s kind of, we’ve really got to push on this season.”

That Ryan twists the conversation away from the personal and towards the collective is no isolated incident. It’s a pattern that repeated itself this week as he looked ahead to Leinster’s visit to Dragon Parade this coming weekend.

Stuart Lancaster spoke this week about the need for Leinster to win the ‘big’ moments in games again and the need to ally their natural inclination towards a more open game with a willingness to meet some of the game’s bulkier teams head on when required.

What was particularly interesting was the senior coach’s assertion that these twin goals had basically dominated their entire pre-season and that concentration of focus was apparent with Ryan after their opening URC win at home to the Bulls last Saturday.

“I think we’re in a good place now. It’s about going and doing it. We’ve got to make sure we don’t repeat the same mistakes. If you look back at some of the games we’ve lost in the last couple of years, the La Rochelle game, we want to play the top teams, we want to play quick, that’s the Leinster way.

“But you can’t do that unless you’re early at the ruck, then you can play on top of teams. Setpiece is probably another area where we came second-best in the last couple of years. That’s why we were happy on Saturday, albeit the games will get tougher, but our energy, our aggressiveness around the ruck, our setpiece work was good.”

Get those building blocks right, he feels, and the attack will take care of itself.

Ultimately, there is no secret sauce.

Leinster do most things right. The club is run brilliantly, the production line is excellent and they have a deep roster of talented players overseen by a cosmopolitan and experienced coaching group that is backed up by a first-class staff.

That they have fallen short in Europe this past three years is evidence that the jigsaw isn’t quite complete and it’s worth remembering that one key to their most successful ever period, under Joe Schmidt, was their consistency in getting the basics right.

Another, as with Ireland, is smarts.

It can’t be easy to find that 1% or 2% that will make all the difference but little victories tend to add up to significant successes and there was an element of that last weekend when Ryan and Leinster went after the Bulls’ lineout with huge reward.

“I probably tried to watch more footage the last year or two and it’s part of my game I identified, that I want to keep growing and focusing, and part of that was, yeah, just watching more footage.

“We figured that they just came off the back of a Currie Cup and it was a pretty tight turnaround before the URC and they probably weren’t going to change a lot.

“So the analysis we did as a group paid off. We were happy with that because I think the set-piece against those big power-based teams is such an important part of the game now. So, yeah, we were delighted as a pack of forwards.”

Lions, Bulls, Dragons. The names change, the focus stays the same.