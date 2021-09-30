Two changes as Connacht seek to make Sportsground a fortress again

The province had a poor run at home while their stadium was empty
Jordan Duggan at Connacht training

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 13:09
John Fallon

Connacht will hope to start making the Sportsground a fortress again when they take on the Bulls this Friday evening (7.35pm) after a poor run at home last year which saw them win just three games in Galway.

That form at an empty Sportsground was in contrast to their results on the road where they won five of their eight league games.

Andy Friend’s men get a chance to correct that over the next two weekends with the Dragons in Galway next week.

But all focus is on a Bulls side beaten 31-3 by Leinster at the weekend, with Connacht making three changes to the side which capitulated in the closing stages in Cardiff before going down to a 33-21 loss.

No.8 Abraham Papali’I, who was sent off three times in his debut season last term, is available after serving his latest suspension and comes into the side in a rejigged back row where Conor Oliver drops to the bench.

There are two changes to the front row with Jordan Duggan taking over from Matthew Burke at loosehead and Dave Heffernan is given the nod in place of Shane Delahunt at hooker.

Fifita, who played in all four Tongan games at the World Cup in Japan two years ago, was not risked last weekend because of a finger injury but he has recovered and the 32-year old will be a big addition, according to senior coach Pete Wilkins.

"He's been a tremendous acquisition, he's an enormously powerful human being.

"He’s an excellent pro who has been around the tracks in terms of his experience of top-level rugby, but he's very well conditioned and diligent in terms of his preparation and how he looks after his body. I think the fans will enjoy watching him."

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, T Daly, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; J Duggan, D Heffernan, F Bealham; O Dowling, U Dillane; C Prendergast, J Butler, A Papali’i. Replacements; S Delahunt, M Burke, J Aungier, L Fifita, C Oliver, C Blade, P Boyle, S Arnold.

