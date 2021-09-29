Stuart Lancaster: Leinster favour New Zealand ethos but with a Springbok twist

Stuart Lancaster has acknowledged that Leinster cannot afford to be a one-trick pony if they want to move on from recent disappointments in the Heineken Champions Cup and capture the province’s fifth European title.

Leo Cullen’s side has won the last four PRO14 titles, and is favourite to be the inaugural United Rugby Championship kingpins next summer, but they have butted heads with a glass ceiling in the continent’s most coveted tournament the last three seasons.

Saracens and La Rochelle have both proven too good, and too big, for the Irish side in knockout games since 2018 and Lancaster, the senior coach, has boiled it down to brass tacks when contemplating where they need to be better.

“When you play at the top-end of Europe, or the final stages of (the United Rugby Championship), it’s how to beat the power-based teams and making sure we nail those moments. A lot of times we’ve done that over the years I’ve been here, but on occasions we haven’t.”

All the work Leinster have done in pre-season has been with these twin goals in mind, he said, and there was a timely reminder of how there is more than one way to skin a cat when New Zealand edged South Africa in the Rugby Championship last weekend.

One played territory based on its kicking and field position, the other was a freestyler. The bridge connecting them is the fact that both are world-class collectives separated on that occasion by nothing more than a penalty in the final play.

No prizes for guessing which of those sides Lancaster and Leinster — who cut the visiting Vodacom Bulls to shreds with some scintillating rugby in a 31-3 scoreline at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday — would identify with.

“Who do you think? It’s a fascinating contrast in philosophy and style but we’d definitely be more aligned to New Zealand. It has been interesting chatting to (new signing) Mike Ala’alatoa about the Crusaders, the mentality of how they play, picking up things from him.

“We also recognise that if we need to play a pressure game then we can do that also.

“One of the things the Bulls defence coach said that they found hard to prepare for was the unpredictability and the variety of our attack.

“I thought we mixed the game up well. Gone are the days where you can just be one-trick and expect to win the big games.”

Lancaster’s hope is that the demographics in the Leinster dressing-room are better now than in recent seasons when a chunk of superbly talented but young players were still earning their badges in the senior club and international games.

The former England head coach has declared himself to be as excited as he has been at any point in his five years in Dublin due to the age profile and experience of the squad available to him, Cullen, and the rest of the staff.

“It’s very hard sometimes to accelerate the development of players. Sometimes you just have to go through it and to have now lads who have played in big games for Leinster but also now are getting to sort of 10-12-15-18-20 caps for Ireland, you can definitely sense that growing maturity in the squad.”

There’s no shortage of them in that bracket. Hugo Keenan, Ross Byrne, and Ronan Kelleher have all played 13 times for their country. Will Connors and Caelan Doris have managed nine while only injury has limited Ryan Baird to five.

Add to that are the steps taken by the likes of Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan while on Lions duty during the summer.

Neither are due to return to action just yet but the roll call as Leinster face Dragons in Rodney Parade this Sunday is encouraging.

Andrew Porter, Garry Ringrose, and Ciaran Frawley all came through their first game since injury without issues against the Bulls and Harry Byrne has returned to training after a foot problem.

Doris, who was withdrawn in the first-half at the weekend with a calf injury, needs more assessment while Jordan Larmour and Tommy O’Brien will increase their workloads this week.