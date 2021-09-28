Munster Rugby dispute 'disappointing' Bantry Bay RFC claims: 'No changes have been made'

Munster Rugby has hit back strongly at accusations that its Women’s Committee and the IRFU had put too much effort into “hashtags and hollow words” rather than properly supporting the girls' game.

Bantry Bay RFC had on Monday used its Twitter account to criticise what they perceived as a change in regulations in the province that required girls teams to field 15-a-side teams “with no exceptions” while underage boys teams were still permitted to field smaller teams if they are unable to put out full-strength sides.

The tweets gained support for the stance taken by the West Cork club and the Irish Examiner has since learned a long-standing Munster Women’s volunteer has walked away from their role as a result of the online backlash against the provincial hierarchy.

Munster Rugby on Tuesday issued a lengthy response, which insisted there had been no such change in the regulations and emphasised the importance of “dedicated volunteers” working to promote girls’ rugby. It has also emerged that the women’s committee has received an apology from Bantry Bay RFC.

“Munster Rugby did not receive any formal communication from Bantry Bay RFC regarding potential issues or concerns at girls age-grade rugby level,” the statement read.

“No changes have been made to Munster Rugby’s age-grade regulations and participation continues to be the priority for all involved in developing the game across the province.

“The age-grade girls committee, led by dedicated volunteers and representatives of the club game, endeavour to develop, and promote girls’ rugby within the province... spending countless hours working closely with clubs and schools to ensure rugby is accessible to all and the appropriate structures are in place for games to be played each weekend.

“At girls U18 level, the participating clubs and age-grade committee introduced a requirement for teams to play 15-a-side rugby to maintain competitive status within their league. This was introduced three years ago with the optimum goal leading to an increase in the quality of rugby and experience for those playing at the highest age-grade level before advancing to adult rugby.

“With clubs supportive of this initiative all playing formats and games with reduced numbers continue to be facilitated (minimum 10-a-side), with the understanding that competition league points are not applicable for these games at U18s level.

“While open, collaborative communication takes place between the committee and clubs, it is disappointing to see that the committee and respective volunteers were not afforded the courtesy of a direct communication from one of their participating clubs to understand or discuss this matter further.

“The committee’s time and service is reflected in the increased participation in girls’ rugby across the province and with the creation of new clubs, such as Lisdoonvarna RFC, who are now providing girls in North Clare with a rugby offering for the first time. Additionally, over the last four years, the committee’s crucial work has seen the introduction of leagues at U14s, U16s, and U18s level with 48 age-grade girls teams playing across the province.

“We are hugely grateful to our exceptional volunteers across our clubs and schools who commit their time and service to Munster Rugby in growing the game, increasing participation, and ultimately getting games played at all levels.”