Bantry Bay RFC blast 'hashtags and hollow words' of Irish rugby chiefs

Bantry Bay RFC has taken to social media to accuse the Munster Rugby Women’s Committee and the IRFU of putting too much effort into “hashtags and hollow words” rather than “putting real policies in place to support girls playing rugby”.

The West Cork rugby club on Monday used its Twitter account @Bantry_Rugby to criticise a change in regulations by the Women’s Committee of the Munster Branch that will require girls' teams to field 15-a-side teams with no exceptions while underage boys teams are permitted to field smaller teams if they are unable to put out a full-strength XV.

After a weekend when Ireland’s women failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup after losing to Scotland in their final European qualification play-off, the move appears to have been the final straw for Bantry Bay. The club signalled its frustration at what it sees as a failure to encourage girls to play the sport in a province whose women earlier this month were crowned interprovincial champions.

“As a club, we have held our tongue for too long but something needs to be said about the current state of girls rugby in the province,” @Bantry_Rugby’s thread began. “Rugby was one of the only sports where with full equality in the men's and women's games i.e. same laws, etc. That is not the case any longer.

“The Munster Women's committee have decided to change the regulations around playing numbers. A team comprised of 13 boys can compete and have the result stand, for girls (quote) "It is 15 a side. No exceptions." So you either play 15 a side or don't play at all.

“The South Munster boys committee encourage you to go out with 11 or 12 players, if that is all you have available on the day and play meaningful rugby, yes you forfeit the game but you get rugby. Girls are not encouraged to play at all.

“U18.5 girls rugby you are not allowed play with less than 15 aside, yet no development league for these clubs exists. So you have to try to amalgamate with a club to get meaningful rugby for your girls, something we tried this year and fell through at the 11th hour.

“As a club, we feel we are now being punished for the failure of others to complete the amalgamation process. This season we had 3 girls on the Munster U18 squad and with current rules their development is to be ignored, forced to either train for no games or find a new club.

“None of this even mentions the different laws used for girls matches including lineouts, scrums and kicking. On and off the pitch girls are treated differently and not given the same opportunities to play the same game their male peers play.

“Women's rugby needs to be built from grassroots up and not punish clubs for having only 13 players. Wake up and look at the bigger picture. Stop trying to reinvent the wheel and work with the laws that are already in place for our male counterparts.”

Bantry Bay’s final tweet in their thread turns the IRFU’s recent women’s rugby hashtag #nothinglikeit on its head to sign off with irony: “There really is #nothinglikeit when girls are treated as second-class citizens and not encouraged to just go out and play. Elite talent is ignored and abandoned right from day 1 and we wonder why our national team struggles to compete at the highest level.

“Nothing will change until @MunsterWomen and @IRFURugby actually tackle this head on, put real policies in place to support girls playing rugby and not put all the effort into hashtags and hollow words.”