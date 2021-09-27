Claire Molloy, two-time Six Nations champion, retires from Ireland duty after 74 caps

Molloy, Ireland’s most experienced active international player, has announced her retirement from Test rugby
Claire Molloy. File photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 18:30
Simon Lewis

Claire Molloy, Ireland’s most experienced active international player, has announced her retirement from Test rugby.

Molloy, a member of Ireland’s 2013 Six Nations Grand Slam and 2015 championship-winning teams, revealed her decision on social media on Monday, signing off “74 and out”, referring to the Test appearances she has made.

Her 74th and final appearance came off the bench in Saturday’s heart-breaking 20-18 World Cup qualifying play-off defeat to Scotland in Italy and the A&E doctor will now concentrate her rugby career on club side Wasps in England’s Allianz Premier 15s league.

Posting her decision via her Twitter account in a note headed “Thank you”, Molloy, 33, wrote: “12 years in the Green shirt, not the ending I would have wanted. So many memories, priceless highs, and rock bottom lows.

“To all the coaches, physios, team managers, S&Cs, and all the backroom staff, thank you for guiding me along the way and often patching me back together at times.

“To the players I’ve shared the pitch with, it’s been an honour. So many fantastic inspiring women I get to call friends.

“To my best supporters, my Mum and Dad, thank you for following me all over the world to watch.

“74 and out.”

