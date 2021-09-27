Munster to welcome up to 19,200 fans at Thomond Park with increase to 75% capacity

The 25,600-capacity Limerick stadium was at 50% capacity for the opening-night win over the Cell C Sharks last weekend
Munster flags at Thomond Park. File photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 15:47
Simon Lewis

Munster Rugby have announced they will be able to accommodate up to 75% of Thomond Park’s capacity for the United Rugby Championship Round 4 visit of interprovincial rivals Connacht on Saturday, October 16.

The 25,600-capacity Limerick stadium was at 50% capacity for the opening-night win over the Cell C Sharks last weekend and the same will apply this Saturday when the Stormers are next up for their first trip to Thomond Park.

The province will be following government guidelines, with 75% attendance possible when all supporters over the age of 18 are either fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have immunity having recovered from the coronavirus within the past six months.

In a statement issued on Monday, Munster Rugby said: “It is the personal responsibility of all supporters to ensure they adhere to Government guidelines and adult supporters should note that proof of vaccination or recovery may be requested before entry.” 

At the current 50% capacity, no such proof is required for stadium entry.

Bantry Bay RFC blast 'hashtags and hollow words' of Irish rugby chiefs

Bantry Bay RFC blast 'hashtags and hollow words' of Irish rugby chiefs

