Munster to welcome up to 19,200 fans at Thomond Park with increase to 75% capacity

Munster Rugby have announced they will be able to accommodate up to 75% of Thomond Park’s capacity for the United Rugby Championship Round 4 visit of interprovincial rivals Connacht on Saturday, October 16.

The 25,600-capacity Limerick stadium was at 50% capacity for the opening-night win over the Cell C Sharks last weekend and the same will apply this Saturday when the Stormers are next up for their first trip to Thomond Park.