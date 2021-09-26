Ballincollig mark return to AIL with nail-biting win over Suttonians

The Cork club's long-awaited return to AIL rugby kicked off in brilliant fashion, young out-half Kelly Griffin jinking through midfield to score after just six minutes.
Ballincollig head coach Fiona Hayes. File photo

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 14:06
Dave Mervyn

Ballincollig were the story of the first round of the Women's Energia All-Ireland League beating Suttonians 14-13 in a nail-biting finish at Tanner Park.

Suttonians scrum-half Lena Kibler soon sniped over, and the north Dubliners edged ahead early on the restart thanks to a Catherine Galvin penalty.

Fiona Hayes' Ballincollig side redoubled their efforts and with five minutes remaining, Heather Kennedy raced for the corner and a high tackle saw referee Carl O'Meara award a penalty try.

Although Katie Grant Duggan got over for Sutts' second try in the dying moments, the conversion proved too difficult and Ballincollig, thanks to some sterling defence, pocketed four hard-earned points.

Munster's Gemma Lane, who paired up with Griffin as Ballincollig's half-backs, said: "We'd put in a lot of hard work in training but we were all just really excited to get going to be honest. It's great to start the club season with a win and we're very happy.

"Our motto for the team is just 'work, work, work', like the Rihanna song! So it really was just about hard work the whole time. That's what we were saying to each other throughout the game."

Elsewhere, defending champions Railway Union produced a strong finish to overcome Blackrock 25-11, with two-try winger Aoife Doyle taking on the mantle of 'super sub' at Stradbrook.

"The last 30 minutes of the game we came into our own. Nikki (Caughey) really started to control it and we came to our strengths which are our set piece - we've a great lineout, we've a great scrum," said Doyle afterwards.

Another of Munster's inter-provincial title winners, Stephanie Nunan, ran in a first-half hat-trick of tries as UL Bohemians accounted for Cooke on a 46-12 scoreline.

Lauren Maginnes and Rachael McIlroy shared the player-of-the-match honour as Malone, under new coach Jamie McMullan, earned an encouraging 25-17 bonus point victory over Galwegians.

On their league debut, Wicklow's youngsters suffered a 63-0 hammering by Old Belvedere on Friday night. Captain Jenny Murphy and Hannah Tyrrell starred for Belvedere, the latter scoring 16 points on her return from a summer spent in the blue of Dublin.

BALLINCOLLIG: Sinead O’Reilly; Ellen O’Keeffe, Christine O’Sullivan, Mona Fehily, Heather Kennedy; Kelly Griffin, Gemma Lane; Alix Cunneen, Clodagh Walsh, Claire Coombes, Eimear Perryman, Gillian Coombes, Niamh O’Regan, Katelyn Fleming, Denise Redmond.

Replacements: Olivia Hay Mulvihill, Roisin Ormond, Meaghan Kenny, Sarah O’Donovan, Eimear Minihane, Laurileigh Baker, Christine Arthurs, Kira Fitzgerald.

SUTTONIANS: Lauren Farrell McCabe; Carrie O’Keeffe, Catherine Martin, Jools Aungier, Megan Cullen; Catherine Galvin, Lena Kibler; Ciara O’Brien, Aoife Brennan, Julia Bauer, Brenda Barr, Aislinn Layde, Louise Catinot, Aifric O’Brien, Katie Grant Duggan.

Replacements: Julia O’Connor, Sophie Brennan, Roisin O’Driscoll.

ENERGIA WOMEN'S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – ROUND 1 RESULTS

Wicklow 0 Old Belvedere 63.

Blackrock College 11 Railway Union 25.

Malone 25 Galwegians 17.

Ballincollig 14 Suttonians 13.

UL Bohemians 46 Cooke 12.

