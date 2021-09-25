Disaster for Irish women's rugby as Scots win World Cup qualifier with last kick 

World Cup qualifier: Scotland 20 Ireland 18

Lindsay Peat came off the replacements bench to score but there was a late sting in the tail and utter heartbreak for Ireland as Scotland snatched victory in the final play to keep their hopes of making it to the World Cup in New Zealand alive and send Adam Griggs' side crashing out.

Ireland looked to have done enough to secure a place in the repechage when they hit the front in the final quarter but they didn't close out the game and Scotland came with a last-ditch rally to snatch victory and break Irish hearts at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma.

It was an indifferent Irish performance throughout and while prop Linda Djougang scored a first half try Ireland trailed 8-5 at half-time.

Peat added a second try after the break but Scotland fought back and Chloe Rollie’s try levelled it before Sarah Law sealed the win with a 82nd-minute conversion.

Ireland took an early lead despite a nervy opening. Tighthead Djougang was one of those guilty of a knock-on in Scotland territory but she made no mistake with her second attack.

It came in the 19th minute when she collected a poor pass from Kathryn Dane before a rampaging run where she left five Scottish tacklers in her wake before touching down.

Stacey Flood missed the conversion but it was an important score for Ireland, with their sights set on four tries.

Scotland were next to score and that came after Edel McMahon was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on her opposite number Rachel McLachlan.

Helen Nelson pointed to the posts and she scored the penalty to reduce the arrears to 5-3.

That was the only score Ireland conceded while they were down to 14 players but when McMahon returned Scotland scored their first try.

Hannah Smith had been one of the standout performers in the first half and she made the initial break before a last-ditch tackle from Sene Naoupu.

However the ball got recycled quickly and a wonderfully weighted kick through from Nelson was pounced upon by Rhona Lloyd.

Nelson couldn’t score the conversion but Scotland went into the break with a well-deserved 8-5 advantage.

Scotland’s second try arrived in the 48th minute and it came as the result of a scrum penalty where replacement out-half Law kicked to the corner.

Lana Skeldon threw to the middle of the lineout and it was she who emerged to score the try from close range.

Ireland hit back via a Stacey Flood penalty and their next score was crucial when they came with some more sustained pressure before Sene Naoupu delayed her pass and Peat latched on to score.

Flood scored the conversion and another penalty to give Ireland an 18-13 lead. But Eve Higgins was sent to the sin-bin and Rollie touched down in the 80th minute before Law put Scotland through with the easy conversion and send Ireland crashing out.

Scorers for Ireland: Tries: L Djougang, L Peat; Penalties: S Flood (2); Conversion: S Flood.

Scorers for Scotland: Tries: R Lloyd, L Skeldon, C Rollie; Penalty: H Nelson; Conversion: S Law.

IRELAND: E Considine; AL Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Naoupu, B Parsons; S Flood, K Dane; L Feely, C Moloney, L Djougang; N Fryday, S Monaghan; D Wall, E McMahon, C Griffin.

Replacements: L Delany for Considine (36, HIA), L Peat for Feely (40), Considine for Delany (40), C Molloy for McMahon (50), E Lane for Dane (62), B Hogan for Monaghan (66).

SCOTLAND: C Rollie; R Lloyd, H Smith, L Thomson, M Gaffney; H Nelson, J Maxwell; L Bartlett, L Skeldon, C Belisle; E Wassell, L McMillan; R Malcolm, R McLachlan, J Konkel.

Replacements: S Law for Nelson (46), S Bonar for McLachlan (54), E Gallagher for Malcolm (62), L Cockburn for Bartlett (62), M Wright for Belisle (69).

Referee: Clara Munarini (Italy).