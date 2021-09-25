Friend regrets Connacht failed to capitalise on crucial moment

Connacht coach Andy Friend was bitterly disappointed that his men did not seize the moment in Cardiff on Friday night when they set themselves up to snatch an opening night win but instead fell to a 33-21 defeat.

Cardiff enjoyed 60% possession in the match but Connacht hung in there and 14 minutes from time their moment arrived to push for home when they were awarded a five-metre lineout and the home side had lock Seb Davies binned.

Connacht trailed by 21-16 at that stage, with Kieran Marmion getting their try and Jack Carty supplying the rest with the boot, but instead of hitting the front, Friend’s men lost the lineout and then lost the match when Carty and debutant Mack Hansen were binned and Cardiff ran in a couple of tries.

“It was our moment to capitalise and we missed it,” said Friend about the golden opportunity which they created but squandered. “It happens, that’s life. And then in the midfield we give away a penalty, it’s adjudicated to be a yellow card. Now it’s 14 on 14 but we are still in the battle, we are still fine. And then we have a bit of a brain-fart at lineout time and choose to throw a Hail Mary and put ourselves under pressure and they score and there’s the game.

“All of a sudden it goes to 28-16 and then we probably panicked again, they get another try, we get another yellow card and it just unravelled for us.”

Friend said it was a hard defeat to take as they had battled well up to then and stayed in the game but didn’t have the composure to seize the moment when it arrived.

“Up until the 67th minute there was a lot to like about what we did, there really was. I thought there was great energy, great physicality, some really clever play.

“But we have to be much, much better at seizing those moments when we put ourselves there and we didn’t do that.

It was frustrating to work so hard and get ourselves in that position and come away with nothing.

“If we take nothing else out of this game it is that we know the work we have been doing and the systems we have in place will work. We have just got to trust them. I believe, have real confidence in the fact that all the work we have been putting in is going to be enough for us to get good wins but we just need to manage those key moments,” added Friend, whose side had a late consolation when Marmion got his second try.