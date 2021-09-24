Five-star Ulster off to flying start despite strong Glasgow effort

ULSTER 35 GLASGOW WARRIORS 29

Ulster scored five tries and then showed defensive steel, withstanding some late Glasgow pressure to record an opening round win in the United Rugby Championship in Belfast.

Glasgow led 15-14 at half-time but started the second half poorly and despite being camped in the Ulster ’22’ for the last 10 minutes, the home side were resolute and held on for an encouraging start to the new league season.

In front of a large crowd at Kingspan Stadium for the first time in 18 months, Ulster led 14-5 midway through the first half.

After a penalty try, Glasgow hit back with a superb try of their own after 15 minutes. Sione Tuipulotu marked his debut with a superb run and set up George Horne to score in the corner.

Ulster responded with a 21st minute try from South African-born hooker Brad Roberts on his first competitive start. It came off a rolling maul, a tactic that has been a good friend to Ulster in recent seasons, with John Cooney adding the extras.

Duncan Weir marked his return to Glasgow after a five-year absence with a penalty to reduce the visitors’ deficit to 14-8 before Ulster lost Cooney through injury after an hour. He was replaced by Nathan Doak, the son of former player and head coach Neil, who had a super evening.

Glasgow turned down an easy three points to go in search of a try before the interval and their adventure paid off, Ulster’s defence finally breached when Johnny Matthews crashed over to give Glasgow a 15-14 lead at the break.

Ulster turned on the style after the break with Marty Moore demonstrating Ulster’s power before Nick Timoney added the fourth, Burns and Stockdale involved before Timoney strolled over in the corner.

Glasgow replied with a penalty try to reduce the deficit to 28-22 but things were only livening up with Ulster rookie Doak diving over after an offload from Will Addison before Jamie Dobie again responded for Glasgow. Ulster dug in in the last 15 minutes to earn the win.

Scorers for Ulster: Tries – Roberts, penalty try, Moore, Timoney, Doak; Cons: Cooney, Doak 3; Pen.

Scorers for Glasgow: Tries – Horne, Matthews, Dobie, penalty try; Cons: Thompson, Bean; Pen: Weir.

ULSTER: E McIlroy; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, B Roberts, M Moore; A O’Connor, S Carter; G Jones, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: R Herring, E O’Sullivan, T O’Toole, M Kearney, M Rea, N Doak, M Lowry, W Addison.

GLASGOW: C Forbes; K Steyn, S Tuipulotu, S Johnson, R McLean; D Weir, G Horne; B Thyer, J Matthews, S Berghan; S Cummings, R Gray; R Wilson, R Darge, J Dempsey.

Replacements: F Brown, J Bhatti, M McCallum, L Bean, R Harley, J Dobie, R Thompson, O Smith.