Causes for optimism as strong Munster face brave new dawn

It is not often a brave new world follows the same themes that dominated the one recently departed, but that is where Munster find themselves on the brink of the inaugural United Rugby Championship.

Munster begin this expanded 16-team competition — enhanced by the introduction of South Africa’s four “Super” franchises — with both team and coaching staff very much at a crossroads as the wait for silverware stretches into its 11th season.

Two of those franchises will provide visiting opposition in the opening couple of rounds, beginning this evening when the Sharks arrive at Thomond Park to offer a glimpse of the size of the task facing the home side as it seeks to finally bridge the gap from contending to winning.

Having reached the PRO14 final last season, following three consecutive years of semi-final elimination, all at the hands of Leinster, head coach Johann van Graan could really do with a strong start to this campaign, in what is the final year of both his current deal and those of his three chief assistants, senior coach Stephen Larkham, forwards coach Graham Rowntree, and defence coach JP Ferreira.

There is some serious rugby intellectual property within that quartet, yet their two seasons together have both resulted in disappointment. Something has to click this time around, with van Graan maintaining his glass-half-full approach in his assessment of events past.

“Last season we won 80% of our games,” the head coach said this week. “Obviously, we want to win every single game we play, but if you win 80% you’re doing extremely well. You might win 60% of your games and still get through to a knockout [round].

“In this competition, you want to get a home quarter-final and semi-final. We’ve learned over the years that it’s a lot easier to play at home rather than away — unfortunately the last four years we’ve been in Dublin for the semi-finals and finals.

“It would be brilliant for our squad to gather enough points to get a home quarter-final.

“There’s a lot of rugby to be played before then, but yes, you need to play knockout rugby.”

Just getting to the play-offs poses a more difficult task this time around, never mind securing a home quarter-final.

Stiffer opposition from the four South African newcomers, even without their Springboks currently on Test duty, and facing stronger teams throughout the campaign with no URC matches scheduled on international weekends, places an even bigger premium on consistency over a season of just 18 rounds.

So perhaps it is the team van Graan named yesterday that offers the greatest hope to Munster’s Red Army that this could be the year.

That hope comes from a new signing, particularly one that is your all-time leading try-scorer — such is the way that Simon Zebo plays, and the lift he gives those around him, that his presence on the wing after three years of continued improvement at Racing 92 certainly delivers optimism.

There is also genuine relief for supporters at seeing World Cup-winner RG Snyman named in a match-day squad. Its the first time since his Munster debut 13 months ago, which lasted just seven minutes before a serious knee injury denied him and his new team the opportunity to thrive. The Springbok will reboot his Munster career from the bench for his Thomond Park bow as one of six forwards among the eight replacements. That he does so alongside Waterford youngster and fellow lock Thomas Ahern also gives encouragement that things are on the up for Munster.

It is a strong Munster side led by Peter O’Mahony, one of eight starting Ireland internationals who featured in the Vodafone Summer Series against Japan and the US, with Zebo slotting into a back three alongside fellow wing Andrew Conway and full-back Mike Haley, while Craig Casey starts at scrum-half in a potentially exciting half-back partnership with Joey Carbery, who finally has the chance to start a campaign free of injury and with a full pre-season under his belt.

An all-Irish international pack sees the front row comprise Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, and John Ryan, with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley the named locks, while O’Mahony captains from blindside flanker. Jack O’Donoghue is on the openside and last season’s player of the year, Gavin Coombes at No 8, is looking to further his credentials as the heir to CJ Stander’s jersey.

There are more players to come in as the season progresses, the likes of first-choice centre pairing Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell, Keith Earls, and Lions duo Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne. Making do without players of that calibre from week to week will be one of the key pointers to a successful 2021-22. Tougher assignments may lie ahead, not least when the South African sides can field their Springboks, but the strength of this opening-day team suggests Munster are in a good place to start with a victory.

“The squad is going to be so important; the team that manages its squad best to be competitive in all games will get into a good position on the other side,” van Graan said, adding that the other side was “such a long way away”.