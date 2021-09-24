Munster team news: Simon Zebo to start and RG Snyman set for Thomond Park debut

Simon Zebo will start for Munster and RG Snyman is set for his Thomond Park debut on Saturday as a strong Munster side led by Peter O’Mahony kicks off the United Rugby Championship in front of supporters.

A new competition against South African opposition and a Cell C Sharks side featuring former Munstermen Gerbrandt Grobler and Thomas du Toit sees head coach Johann van Graan name eight of Munster’s Ireland internationals who featured in the Vodafone Summer Series Tests against Japan and the USA in the starting line-up with the province’s record try-scorer Zebo on the wing having re-signed from Racing 92 during the close season.