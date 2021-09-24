Munster team news: Simon Zebo to start and RG Snyman set for Thomond Park debut

Simon Zebo will start for Munster and RG Snyman is set for his Thomond Park debut on Saturday as a strong Munster side led by Peter O’Mahony kicks off the United Rugby Championship in front of supporters.
A new competition against South African opposition and a Cell C Sharks side featuring former Munstermen Gerbrandt Grobler and Thomas du Toit sees head coach Johann van Graan name eight of Munster’s Ireland internationals who featured in the Vodafone Summer Series Tests against Japan and the USA in the starting line-up with the province’s record try-scorer Zebo on the wing having re-signed from Racing 92 during the close season.
Rugby World Cup winner Snyman is named on the bench after 13 months sidelined by a knee injury. It will be just his second appearance for Munster following the Springbok’s injury seven minutes into his debut against Leinster in Dublin in August 2020.
Mike Haley is named at full-back with Zebo and Andrew Conway on either flank. Craig Casey and Joey Carbery start together in the half-backs with Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin in the centre.
An all-Irish international pack sees the front row comprise Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, and John Ryan with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley the named locks while O’Mahony captains from blindside flanker with Jack O’Donoghue on the openside and last season’s Player of the Year Gavin Coombes at No.8.
Summer signing Rowan Osborne is named on the bench and set to play his competitive debut for the province since moving from Leinster.
In a separate development on Friday, the URC announced that the regional pools which form part of the overall championship format will be known as Shields and the winners of each will be presented with a shield trophy at the end of the season.
Munster will compete with the three other provinces for the Irish Shield, though the main prize in the pool will be automatic qualification for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.
M Haley; A Conway, D Goggin, R Scannell, S Zebo; J Carbery, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; P O’Mahony - captain, J O’Donoghue, G Coombes.
D Barron, J Loughman, K Knox, RG Snyman, T Ahern, R Osborne, B Healy, C Cloete.
C Bosch; Y Penxe, W Kok, M Louw, T Abrahams; B Chamberlain, R Pienaar; K Mona, K van Vuuren, T du Toit; L R Roets, G Grobler; D Richardson, H Venter, P Buthelezi - captain.
F Mbatha, N Mchunu, K Mchunu, M Gumede, R van Heerden, H Andrews, S Nohamba, J Ward.
Craig Evans (Wales).