Ireland keep the faith for World Cup qualifying showdown with Scotland

Adam Griggs' side know that nothing less than a win will do when they face their Six Nations rivals in Parma tomorrow
Ireland keep the faith for World Cup qualifying showdown with Scotland

Ireland players make their way on to the pitch before playing Spain. Picture: INPHO/Matteo Ciambelli

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 12:17
Brendan O'Brien

Ireland women’s coach Adam Griggs has kept faith with the side that overcame Italy last week for tomorrow’s do-or-die World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Parma.

A first-up loss to Spain two weeks ago made for a disastrous start to the three-game round robin but Griggs made four changes to the XV that accounted for the Azzurri and the team duly recorded a vital 15-7 win.

All four sides sit level on five points going into tomorrow’s last pair of fixtures with the eventual group winners progressing through to next year’s World Cup in New Zealand and the runners-up availing of one last repechage event to try and join them.

Ireland have to win to seal one of those spots. Beat Scotland, preferably with a bonus point, and they will be hoping that the Spanish can’t match their result as the standings will be decided on head-to-heads.

"It has been another good week of preparation and the group have maintained that laser-focus on the task ahead,” said Griggs.

“We're under no illusions of the challenge facing us, but also the prize on offer, and have not shied away from embracing the pressure Saturday will inevitably bring.

"We have received huge support from home throughout this tournament and are looking forward to having more green in Parma on Saturday. Hopefully we can deliver the result we're all striving to achieve."

The only alteration to the matchday 23 sees Lucy Mulhall replace the injured Enya Breen.

Ireland (v Scotland): E Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster); AL Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster), E Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), S Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), B Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht); S Flood (Railway Union/Leinster), K Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster); L Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht), C Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby), L Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster); N Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht), S Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby); D Wall (Blackrock College/Munster), E McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster).

Replacements: N Jones (Malone/Ulster), L Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), L Lyons (Sale/IQ Rugby), B Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster), C Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby), E Lane (Blackrock College/Munster), L Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster), L Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby).

More in this section

Leinster Rugby Squad Training Johnny Sexton returns as Leinster wheel out the big guns for the Bulls
A view of United Rugby Championship branding at Thomond Park 4/9/2021 All you need to know about The United Rugby Championship
Munster v London Irish - Keary's Renault Pre-season Friendly 'We have a responsibility to make the game safe': Guidelines to limit contact in rugby training
#Irish Women’s Rugby#Irish Rugby#Women’s Sport
Simon Zebo applauds the fans after the game 4/9/2021

Munster team news: Simon Zebo to start and RG Snyman set for Thomond Park debut

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up