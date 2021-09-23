Friend hopes history repeats itself for Connacht in Cardiff

Connacht coach Andy Friend will be hoping that history repeats itself when they take on Cardiff at the Arms Park this Friday evening (7.35pm) in the opening round of the new United Rugby Championship.

The only time Connacht have played in Cardiff in the opening round was back in 2001 when the Celtic League was launched and they made a winning start to the fledgling competition when they ground out a 6-3 win in a slugfest.

Friend, heading into a fourth season at the Sportsground, the longest he’s ever been with a side, would probably settle for a repeat of that game as they head to a city where they have only won twice in a decade.

The 4G surface has been relaid at the Arms Park and that will suit the fast type of game Friend is trying to develop, but he could have done without a hefty injury list which leaves him light at scrum-half and in the second row, with Tongan international Leva Fifita forced to delay his debut with a finger injury and Gavin Thornbury is out for another few months with a shoulder issue.

Mack Hansen, signed from the Brumbies, will make his debut on the left wing while Sligo Grammar School and Sligo RFC product Hubert Gilvarry could make his bow off the bench at scrum-half as new international Caolin Blade is injured along with former Irish U-20 Colm Reilly.

Alex Wootton, joint top try scorer in the league last year with nine, is out with a calf injury, so Connacht have a second Aussie winger in action in John Porch.

“We need a fast start,” said Friend. “And we have been guilty in the past three years in not getting the start we wanted. We know this is going to be a very tough game for us but our intention is to start well and it would be a really impressive win for us.” Rhys Priestand will make his Cardiff debut after being signed from Bath and is one of eleven internationals starting for Dai Young’s side, but new skipper Josh Turnbull says this is one they need to win.

“Four of our first five games of the season are at home, and that’s going to be massive for us and we know Connacht will be tough,” said Turnbull.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, T Farrell, T Daly, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, S Delahunt, F Bealham; U Dillane, O Dowling; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: D Heffernan, J Duggan, D Robertson-McCoy, N Murray, P Boyle, H Gilvarry, C Fitzgerald, S Arnold.

CARDIFF: H Amos; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, W Halaholo, J Harries; R Priestland, L Williams; C Domachowski, K Myhill, D Arhip, S Davies, M Screech, J Turnbull, E Jenkins, J Ratti.

Replacements: L Belcher, R Carré, D Lewis, R Thornton, W Boyde, T Williams, J Evans, M Llewellyn.

Ref: A Piardi (Italy)