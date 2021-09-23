Roberts rewarded with first Ulster start

South African-born hooker Brad Roberts makes his first competitive start for Ulster in Friday night’s United Rugby Championship opener against Glasgow in Belfast.

Roberts, 25, was brought in as cover at Ulster midway through last season and after five substitute appearances was rewarded with a contract until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Ethan McIlroy starts at fullback with Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale on the wings and James Hume partnering Stuart McCloskey in midfield.

Hume was superb for Ulster last season and established himself as the first-choice number 13, form that was rewarded with a first Ireland cap in the summer against the USA. The whole experience has left him desperate for more.

“It was a great experience and I got a lot of purchase from the camp and learned from big players,” he said.

“I got a taste of what it’s like and I am fully ready to go this season. I really want to push it on this year."

Ulster have named a strong starting fifteen featuring nine internationals with Billy Burns and John Cooney controlling things at half-back. There are a few injuries among the forwards to the likes of Jack McGrath and Jordi Murphy but the bench looks strong and includes a potentially first-choice starting front row in Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole and Eric O’Sullivan.

Will Addison should make his return from injury as a replacement while former Connacht, Leinster and Zebre lock Mick Kearney should also make his debut off the bench.

Outside of the inter-pros, teams will only face each other once in the new-look 16-team league.

“Dan (McFarland) made that point to us in a meeting about how we only play every team, so you really need to get one over everybody in every game,” claimed Hume.

“There can be no ‘off game’. The further we can get ahead of other teams the better, and it starts on Friday.”

ULSTER: E McIlroy; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, B Roberts, M Moore; A O’Connor, S Carter (C); G Jones, S Reidy, N Timoney

Replacements: R Herring, E O’Sullivan, T O’Toole, M Kearney, M Rea, N Doak, M Lowry, W Addison

GLASGOW WARRIORS: C Forbes, K Steyn, S Tuipulotu, S Johnson, R McLean, D Weir, G Horne; B Thyer, J Matthews, S Berghan, S Cummings, R Gray, R Wilson (C), R Darge, J Dempsey.

Replacements: F Brown, J Bhatti, M McCallum, L Bean, R Harley, J Dobie, R Thompson, O Smith.