Sharks wouldn't lack inside knowledge for their trip to Thomond 

Munster will face some familiar faces in Saturday evening's United Rugby Championship season opener against the Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park.

Former Munster players Gerbrandt Grobler and Thomas du Toit are handed starts by coach Sean Everitt while ex Ulster great, Ruan Pienaar, on loan from the Cheetahs, marks his return to the Sharks after an 11-year absence from the team where his senior career began.