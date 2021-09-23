Sharks wouldn't lack inside knowledge for their trip to Thomond 

Munster will face some familiar faces in Saturday evening's United Rugby Championship season opener against the Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park.
Former Munster players Gerbrandt Grobler and Thomas du Toit are handed starts by coach Sean Everitt while ex Ulster great, Ruan Pienaar, on loan from the Cheetahs, marks his return to the Sharks after an 11-year absence from the team where his senior career began.
Grobler joined Munster in 2017 but that stay was overshadowed by controversy which surrounded the province's decision to sign him given his previous two-year doping suspension.
Du Toit featured six times for Munster during the 2016-17 campaign having inked a short-term deal as injury cover.
du Toit predicts at 'tough game of rugby'
"They're a physical side, all Irish sides are, but that doesn't that South African sides are not as physical, it's definitely going to be a tough game of rugby with physicality at the front and centre. We as South Africans don’t want to disappoint as far as physicality goes. Munster have a good kicking game and will look to play in the right areas of the field, but when they need to put the ball through phases, they can do that. The big challenge for us is going to be stopping their momentum throughout the game."
Curwin Bosch, Yaw Penxe, Werner Kok, Marius Louw, Thaakir Abrahams, Boeta Chamberlain, Ruan Pienaar; Khwezi Mona, Kerron van Vuuren, Thomas du Toit, Le Roux Roets, Gerbrandt Grobler, Dylan Richardson, Henco Venter, Phepsi Buthelezi (captain)
Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Khutha Mchunu, Mpilo Gumede, Ruben van Heerden, Hyron Andrews, Sanele Nohamba, Jeremy Ward.