Caroline Currid 'part of the staff' at Munster, Johann van Graan confirms

'It’s not something new, it was fulfilling a role that could not be fulfilled by another individual'
Caroline Currid 'part of the staff' at Munster, Johann van Graan confirms

Limerick performance psychologist Caroline Currid with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the All-Ireland final win over Cork. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 16:38
Simon Lewis

Johann van Graan has confirmed on the eve of the new United Rugby Championship season that leading performance psychologist Caroline Currid is working with Munster Rugby on a consultancy basis.

Head coach van Graan said on Tuesday he had been seeking to “try new things” in pre-season in the wake of last April’s PRO14 final defeat to Leinster and ahead of the inaugural URC opener this Saturday against the Sharks at Thomond Park and that Currid, who has been credited with a significant role in Limerick’s All-Ireland SHC successes in three of the last four years, was now on board as the province attempts to end a decade-long trophy drought.

“Caroline is a consultant with us,” van Graan said. “She is in for a few days a week. She’s done excellent work with other teams, she’s working one-on-one with a few of our lads and it’s great to have her involved. Pieter Kruger previously worked with us from South Africa and was involved with multiple teams, but because of Covid he could no longer fulfil that role, and we looked around in Ireland.

“It’s such a need, not only the mental well-being of your players but also the sports psychology piece. She’s very good at what she does and it’s great to have her as a consultant and part of our group.

“Every team looks for more inches across big games and it’s not a new role that we created. It’s not something new, it was fulfilling a role that could not be fulfilled by another individual so like I said it’s great to have her involved. It’s a new way of thinking, a new way of doing things, but she’s part of our staff and like all of our staff she contributes a lot, and it’s great to have her on board.”

More in this section

Spell in Australia 'the perfect final six months' for Rob Kearney Spell in Australia 'the perfect final six months' for Rob Kearney
Claire Molloy and Edel McMahon 7/9/2021 Edel McMahon 'relishing the pressure' as Ireland chase World Cup ticket
Joey Carbery 21/9/2021 Joey Carbery in flying form after first Munster preseason in three years
#Munster Rugby
Andy Friend 21/9/2021

Connacht target 30,000 crowd with switch of Ulster clash to Aviva Stadium

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up