Caroline Currid 'part of the staff' at Munster, Johann van Graan confirms

Johann van Graan has confirmed on the eve of the new United Rugby Championship season that leading performance psychologist Caroline Currid is working with Munster Rugby on a consultancy basis.
Head coach van Graan said on Tuesday he had been seeking to “try new things” in pre-season in the wake of last April’s PRO14 final defeat to Leinster and ahead of the inaugural URC opener this Saturday against the Sharks at Thomond Park and that Currid, who has been credited with a significant role in Limerick’s All-Ireland SHC successes in three of the last four years, was now on board as the province attempts to end a decade-long trophy drought.
“Caroline is a consultant with us,” van Graan said. “She is in for a few days a week. She’s done excellent work with other teams, she’s working one-on-one with a few of our lads and it’s great to have her involved. Pieter Kruger previously worked with us from South Africa and was involved with multiple teams, but because of Covid he could no longer fulfil that role, and we looked around in Ireland.
“It’s such a need, not only the mental well-being of your players but also the sports psychology piece. She’s very good at what she does and it’s great to have her as a consultant and part of our group.
“Every team looks for more inches across big games and it’s not a new role that we created. It’s not something new, it was fulfilling a role that could not be fulfilled by another individual so like I said it’s great to have her involved. It’s a new way of thinking, a new way of doing things, but she’s part of our staff and like all of our staff she contributes a lot, and it’s great to have her on board.”