Caroline Currid 'part of the staff' at Munster, Johann van Graan confirms

Johann van Graan has confirmed on the eve of the new United Rugby Championship season that leading performance psychologist Caroline Currid is working with Munster Rugby on a consultancy basis.

Head coach van Graan said on Tuesday he had been seeking to “try new things” in pre-season in the wake of last April’s PRO14 final defeat to Leinster and ahead of the inaugural URC opener this Saturday against the Sharks at Thomond Park and that Currid, who has been credited with a significant role in Limerick’s All-Ireland SHC successes in three of the last four years, was now on board as the province attempts to end a decade-long trophy drought.