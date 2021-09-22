Edel McMahon 'relishing the pressure' as Ireland chase World Cup ticket

For Edel McMahon, the thoughts of not making next year’s World Cup in New Zealand simply can’t be tolerated.

And not just because she’s already missed out on one.

The ambition at the start of 2017 was that she could debut for Ireland in that year’s Six Nations and, with it, stake a claim for a global event later in the year that was being held between Dublin and Belfast.

An Achilles injury prevented all that and now here she is, four years, later and facing into a World Cup qualifier against Scotland that they simply have to win if they are to stay on track for a place in New Zealand next year.

“It’s definitely something I don’t want to think about,” she said when asked about the prospect of Ireland not making it. “I know we have a job to do. It would be hugely disappointing because the sacrifices people put in for this jersey are phenomenal. From one to 40.

“I’m talking about the girls who you might not see here, who are in the interpros and putting down the hard yards in training, because a phone call might mean they’re suddenly needed. It would be devastating but we’re not thinking about it.

“We’re relishing the pressure because we want to be on that plane heading to New Zealand.”

If the measure of a man or a woman is in their reaction to defeat rather than to failure itself then Adam Griggs’ side stood tall last Sunday when facing Italy on the back of their opening qualifying defeat to Spain six days earlier.

That shock defeat to the rank outsiders could have destabilised their entire bid. Instead, the Irish rebounded against the tournament hosts in Parma with a gusty if

imperfect 15-7 win that leaves them right back in the hunt this Saturday.

The full picture is far from clear.

Italy, Ireland, Spain and Scotland are all on five points after two rounds. With head-to-heads determining who finishes first and, with it, claims the one automatic slot for 2022, Ireland need to beat the Scots and hope that Spain don’t match their result against the Azzurri.

But, beat Scotland and Ireland will at least be guaranteed second place and a shot at a last-ditch qualifier that will draw in sides from the various regions around the world. Lose and they are done and dusted.

Ireland do at least have some momentum on their side and the bit between their teeth. That win over Italy came on the back of a quartet of changes in the wake of the Spanish loss with three of them made to the pack.

Laura Feely came in at loosehead, Sam Monaghan made a first senior start in the second row while McMahon’s addition as openside flanker saw captain Ciara Griffin move over to No.8. McMahon duly played 57 minutes before making way for Claire Molloy.

A hugely experienced player with over 70 caps and two Six Nations titles to her name, Molloy was dropped from the squad after the heavy Six Nations defeat to France earlier this year and didn’t feature in the loss to Spain last Monday week.

Her demotion was a major talking point back in April but McMahon plays alongside her fellow Irishwoman with Wasps in the Allianz Premier 15s and so didn’t feel her absence from the rugby scene to the same extent as others.

“Look, Molloy has been in the game for a long time. I’ve looked up to her as a player, then played with her at Connacht, now Wasps. I definitely don’t feel any pressure from her. We’re both different players and we both contribute different aspects of our game.

“She is excellent with the jackal and I guess I’m more of a defensive player. It depends on what the coach wants for the game as well. We have different attributes. But I guess Molloy also brings an intensity and experience to training every week.

“Even in analysis, she picks up things you might not see. She understands the pressures, the momentary decision and reactions just from playing the game so long.”

The arrival of Molloy, and that of the similarly experienced Lyndsey Peat after 53 minutes, played a large part in Ireland overcoming the Italians but the main priority this coming weekend is to repeat the intensity and execution at their start.

“That set the tone for the rest of the match and that’s been a big positive for us, in how we have used the pressure and not go into our shells and hide away from it. I think the same is coming this weekend as well.”