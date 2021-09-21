Felipe Contepomi says Johnny Sexton 'fit physically and mentally to attack this season'

Brendan O’Brien

The clock is close to midnight on Johnny Sexton’s rugby career but Felipe Contepomi is confident that the 36-year old out-half is ticking along nicely after a rare summer off.

Overlooked by Warren Gatland for the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, Sexton was one of three veterans given time to rest and recuperate while the senior squad was facing Japan and the USA at the Aviva Stadium in June.

Contepomi heralded the player’s resilience and his ability to transform disappointment into a challenge and predicted that a rare chance to bank a full pre-season has set him up perfectly for the long haul to come.

“When you are coming to the end of your career you take the most out of those opportunities because it is the way it is, and he is doing that,” said the Leinster backs coach ahead of the side’s URC opener against the Vodacom Bulls on Saturday.

“His disappointment is coming from something he can’t control. Selection is not under his control. What is under his control is getting himself as fit physically and mentally to attack this season and he is in that space at the moment.”

You could easily paint a picture of a player eager to make a point to Gatland for that summer snub but Contepomi knows what’s most important to a player at the fag end of his career. Sexton, he said, wouldn’t even think in terms of having to ‘prove’ anything.

“He wants to win and that’s in his mind. And if you want to win you need to be at your best. He understands that and that is where he is right now, to put himself in a position where he can win trophies.”

The arrival of South Africa’s biggest franchises into the newly-packaged United Rugby Championship should only add to the sense of a renewal for Sexton and Leinster. So too will the sight of a fit again Dan Leavy.

The 27-year old flanker has endured a hellish few years in suffering that serious knee injury against Ulster in 2019 and then undergoing surgery to repair cartilage in his knee earlier this year. Nine games he managed to squeeze in between those painful pillars.

“For me, not for me, for us, we always try to set up a player to succeed so we’re not going to hurry him in terms of going into a game if he’s not 100%, if we’re not 100% sure that he’s good,” said Contepomi.

“Having said that, he’s been training well, and it’s about managing a player that has gone through such an unbelievable injury. But he’s a strong guy. I’m sure he’ll come back as strong as before, or even stronger.”

Leavy isn’t the only big name to have returned to full training. Andrew Porter, out with a toe injury since June that cost him a place on that Lions tour, is also back on the paddock and at full tilt. So too are Garry Ringrose, Ciaran Frawley, and Nick McCarthy.

Leo Cullen options for Saturday’s opener at the RDS will also include James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, Max Deegan, and Conor O’Brien, all of whom came through their returns from injury against Harlequins in last week’s pre-season runout.

Harry Byrne and Josh Murphy will both sit out the Bulls tie with minor injuries while there was no update on when we can expect to see the likes of Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney, or Will Connors back in action.

Byrne will hope that his minor foot injury, described as a “weird one” by Contepomi, will not keep him out for long. Big things are expected of the talented young out-half but his progress was stalled last season by an unfortunate injury profile.

"Yeah, Harry has been unlucky. It's one of those things, at such a young age you want to keep injury free and he's been unlucky. Even this, it's been a very weird injury, to put it that way. No, we are looking forward to him coming back.

“He was making good progress in his development until he got these few setbacks in a row. So, it's just he needs to make sure he gets it right and keep developing, not only rugby-wise but physically, because definitely he's a very talented player.

“But talent only brings you to a certain level. You need to back it up with strength, consistency and staying injury free. That's part of the sport.”