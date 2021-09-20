Andy Farrell: “The bigger the challenge the more we stand up as Irishmen"

Andy Farrell says that a three-game Test series in New Zealand is exactly where his Ireland team want to be at the end of another gruelling rugby season.

Ireland didn’t face the All Blacks on their own patch until 1976 but they have drawn a blank on every single visit. The last was a three-Test tour in 2012 which ended with a 60-0 spanking in Hamilton and that just one week after the tourists were cruelly denied late on in a 22-19 loss.

“No Irish side have been down there and won a Test series before,” said the head coach. “No Irish side have been down there and won a Test match before so we can see the challenges ahead and, as I said before, its exactly where we want to be."

There is no tougher ask in the international game. The All Blacks have recently returned to the summit of the world rankings with a second successive defeat of Argentina having already put back-to-back beatings on Australia.

Ireland and the New Zealand will have already faced off this term by the time the show heads south. That meeting will be sandwiched by fixtures with Japan and the Pumas this coming November at the Aviva Stadium.

“The challenges ahead are there for all to see this season and it's exactly where we want to be,” Farrell said. “The bigger the challenge the more we stand up as Irishmen.

“We’re delighted that we’ve got a three-game series in the Autumn against really good quality opposition. Japan, we all know about them because we played against them in the summer. They’re in camp as we speak now so their preparation is going to be great.

“They’ve got a game against Australia just before they get to these shores so they will be well prepared. They are an exciting team, a tough team to beat. Our victory in the summer against them was a great one for our boys.

“The All Blacks have just taken over number one in the world as we speak again and they seem to be on a roll. They seem to have been together forever, don’t they, the southern hemisphere teams.

“I suppose they are ending their season coming over the same as Argentina and have probably been together for five months so we expect them to be at their brimming best.”

Farrell was speaking on the back of a get-together at the IRFU’s high-performance centre on Sunday where the coaching staff and 50 players spent four hours going over the bones of an approaching season when the Six Nations will again serve as the foundation.

The head coach was particularly keen to bring back together the various strands of players, whether those introduced for the first time in the summer, the few vets given the time off, or the collection of Lions who had toured South Africa.