Ireland's World Cup bid back on track after win over Italy

Ireland reignited their World Cup qualifying campaign with an eight-point victory against Italy at a sun-drenched Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma this afternoon.

Following a surprise opening round reversal to Spain, Adam Griggs’ side simply had to win in order to keep alive their hopes of reaching next year’s delayed finals in New Zealand. Thanks to tries in either half from Beibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, they managed to do just that.

While a bonus point win would have been preferable, the margin of their success does leave Ireland level on points with the Italians heading into next Saturday’s final round of fixtures.

Despite struggling initially for an attacking impact, it was Ireland who broke the deadlock with a Parsons five-pointer on 29 minutes - her seventh try in just 13 international appearances.

5-0 in front at the interval, Ireland were facing a second consecutive defeat when Beatrice Rigoni got over for a converted try on 51 minutes. This score occurred while Ireland full-back Eimear Considine was in the sin-bin, but her return immediately followed Rigoni’s own yellow-card for a deliberate knock-on.

Like their opponents, Ireland were able to take full advantage of their temporary numerical supremacy. A routine Stacey Flood penalty edged them back in front, before Tipperary native Murphy Crowe crept over the whitewash in the 62nd-minute.

Flood's conversion kept the Italians out of reach of a losing bonus as Ireland put themselves back in the frame ahead of their meeting with Scotland in six days' time.

Scorers for Ireland: B Parsons, A-L Murphy Crowe try each, S Flood pen, con.

Scorers for Italy: B Rigoni try, M Sillari con.

IRELAND: E Considine; A-L Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Naoupu, B Parsons; S Flood, K Dane; L Feely, C Moloney, L Djougang, N Fryday, S Monaghan; D Wall, E McMahon, C Griffin.

Replacements: L Peat for Feely (54), C Molloy for McMahon (58), E Lane for Dane (66), B Hogan for Griffin (73), E Breen for Flood (78).

ITALY: V Ostuni Minuzzi; M Furlan, M Sillari, B Rigoni, M Magatti; V Madia, S Barattin; G Maris, M Bettoni, L Gai; V Fedrighi, G Duca; I Arrighetti, F Sgorbini, E Giordano.

Replacements: V Vecchini for Bettoni, G Franco for Arrighetti (both 66), A Muzzo for Ostuni Minuzzi (73), A D’Incá for Sillari, S Stefan for Barattin, I Locatelli for Sgorbini (all 76).

Referee: H Davidson (Scotland).