Four changes on Irish team for must-win World Cup qualifier

Ireland coach Adam Griggs has made four changes from the side defeated by Spain for Sunday's must-win Rugby World Cup qualifier against Italy in Parma.

After a week of 'honest reviews' Griggs insists his side have left 'no stone unturned in our preparations for this game.'

To that end, Griggs has handed starts to Laura Feely, Sam Monaghan, Edel McMahon and Eve Higgins for the crucial fixture.

Higgins' return to the Ireland midfield alongside Sene Naoupu - restoring their partnership from the Women's Six Nations - is the only change to the backline from last weekend, with Eimear Considine, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Beibhinn Parsons continuing in an unchanged back three.

Kathryn Dane and Stacey Flood are named at scrum-half and out-half once again, with Feely coming into the Ireland front row alongside Linda Djougang and Cliodhna Moloney for her 21st cap.

Having made her debut off the bench in Round 1, Monaghan is set for her first Test start in the second row alongside Nichola Fryday, while McMahon's inclusion in the back row sees Griffin revert back to number eight, with Dorothy Wall continuing at blindside flanker.

Neve Jones, Lindsay Peat, Leah Lyons, Brittany Hogan and Claire Molloy are named on the bench, while Emily Lane, Enya Breen and Lauren Delany once again provide captain Ciara Griggs with the backline cover.

Griggs said: "After a difficult result last weekend, we have collectively put the head down this week, conducted honest reviews and identified the areas we need to improve. We have implemented and executed those improvements in training and that gives us confidence going into Sunday. Italy will present a challenge, particularly with a home crowd behind them, but we are familiar with their threats and have left no stone unturned in our preparations for this game."

Sunday's game is live for supporters in the Republic of Ireland on the RTÉ Player, while the action will also be streamed live across rugbyworldcup.com/2021, Rugby World Cup Facebook and Twitter channels and on World Rugby’s YouTube channel.

The game kicks off at 2pm

IRELAND (v Italy): Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster), Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster), Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster), Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht), Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster), Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster), Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht), Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster), Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht), Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster), Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain).

Replacements: Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster), Leah Lyons (Sale/IQ Rugby), Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster), Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby), Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster), Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster), Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)