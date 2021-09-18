Stacey Flood: ‘I don’t think we showed even half our potential last weekend’

It's five years since Stacey Flood’s parents got to see their daughter play rugby in the flesh.

Life on the global sevens circuit doesn’t lend itself to fixtures on home soil and the Dubliner’s recent migration into the ranks of the 15s national side has coincided with the pandemic and the behind-closed-doors nature of life that sport has had to endure because of it.

This will change next Saturday when the Floods are due to sweep into the northern Italian city of Parma to take in the last of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers, against Scotland, at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

The question is whether the door to next year’s tournament is still ajar by then for Adam Griggs’ side who, having succumbed to a shock 8-7 loss against Spain last Monday, now need to overcome their Italian hosts on Sunday (2pm Irish time).

Should they lose and Scotland fall to the Spanish later in the afternoon, then it won’t just be the automatic ticket to New Zealand in 2022 that is beyond them, but the runners-up spot that carries the very last qualifying opportunity with it. The margin for error is now at zero.

“100%,” says Flood. “We know what job we have in hand now. Obviously it’s not our ideal situation but it is our situation and we have to face up to it. We have to put the foot on the neck, get the results. It’s not about looking back, it’s about looking forward and righting the wrongs.”

Her sevens background, where wins and losses have to be digested within hours thanks to the hectic nature of the schedule, should help her, but the fact and the manner of that loss to Spain continues to confound most of us.

Flood can’t seem to quite believe it herself, her take on the game embracing the over-eagerness that cost them so many points despite so much time in the opposition 22, and the growing frustration and edginess that ultimately platformed their downfall.

“We know as a team we are better than that so we’re not trying to force things and trying to show we are really really, good rugby players who can throw the ball around on the field and tackle really hard.

“I just don’t think we showed even half our potential last weekend. You saw glimpses of what we could do when Beibhinn (Parsons) is running down the wing, or we’re kicking returning. We have a very varied attack range, if it is forwards carrying to create for the forwards, or creating with kicks.

We have all these weapons that we’re not showing. We can see glimpses of it but we’re not finishing the chances we’re creating so that’s the frustrating part of it.

There may appear to be a case for leniency given the fact that Flood’s 15s debut at out-half was against Sunday's opponents only last April and she was one of 10 players in the 23 last weekend with 10 or fewer caps to her name.

Not quite. It’s an argument fatally compromised by the fact that 18 of those players who fell short against Spain were on duty back in April when Italy were beaten 25-5 in Dublin’s Energia Park. What can have changed, and for the worse?

Much was made of the fact that the Italians impressed in clipping the Scots in the first round of these qualifiers but the Azzurri inflicted similar punishment when the sides faced off in Scotstoun in the spring and still lost to Ireland.

It looks like being hot and humid, and maybe wet, come kick-off, but even that can’t deflect from the reality that Ireland should be winning this one regardless of conditions, home advantage, or anything else.

For them, there is no next week without a win here.