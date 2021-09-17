Chris Farrell on Munster's 'fearless' youngsters: They know what it takes to compete at this level

You do not have to assess the feeling inside the Munster squad for too long to get the sense that things are falling into place for the province ahead of the new season.

Chris Farrell certainly exuded confidence this week ahead of the upcoming United Rugby Championship opener at home to South African newcomers the Sharks at Thomond Park, and it is easy to see why.

Simon Zebo is back on home turf after three successful seasons with Racing 92, World Cup winner RG Snyman is finally nearing full fitness after such a demoralising and serious injury on his debut 13 months ago, and the fact that Johann van Graan’s side reached the PRO14 final last season — their first of the South African’s four-year tenure as head coach — all give grounds for optimism, even if the manner of their 16-6 defeat to Leinster did not.

Yet Munster supporters have been shown the path to the oasis before, only to discover it was just a mirage, and that the long wait for silverware would continue.

The difference this time, Farrell said as he helped to launch the inaugural URC, could be the younger generation of players in the squad — talents that emerged in style last season and are already important components of Munster’s trophy bid.

“There’s also a lot of young players that are inexperienced that can add an awful lot,” said Farrell.

“We saw it last year, they brought a huge amount of energy to our squad in Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Shane Daly, lads who really stepped up when they got their opportunities. That comes from a coaching ticket who have confidence in young players to perform when they are in form. Those guys will add a huge amount as well.”

Farrell, 28, currently rehabbing an abdominal injury that will keep him out of the Sharks opener, found himself sharing an Ireland dressing room with Coombes, Casey, and Daly, as well as Fineen Wycherley, featured for Andy Farrell in the summer victories against Japan and the USA.

“They’ll benefit a lot from that, they’ll have a huge amount of belief going into pre-season this year that they’re internationals,” said Farrell.

“They’ve seen what it takes to train at international level every day for a few weeks there, and Fineen Wycherley as well — it would be remiss not to mention him because these guys have become real leaders. They’re fearless.

“They also know what it takes to compete at that level, day in and day out, and have a great head on their shoulders, most of them.

“I expect those lads to really get going, and they’re leaders in our squad now.”