No Royal regrets for Monaghan despite rough start to Ireland career

If there is an alternate reality out there somewhere then Samantha Monaghan is probably cradling an All-Ireland medal having helped the Meath ladies overcome the mighty Dubs in the All-Ireland final at Croke Park earlier this month.

Instead, she finds herself in Italy this week, reflecting on an Ireland debut against Spain that was spoiled by a yellow card and a shock World Cup qualifying loss that leaves them up against the black ball for the remainder of the tournament.

Regrets? Not even a few, she says.

"No, I think they actually got better after I left, to be honest! But we played together U16s and won an All-Ireland with Eamonn [Murray, the current Meath manager]. We beat Donegal and it has been such a strong group there.

“They've had so many players coming through and the heart was always there. I think they made a very good decision… We made a decision, we were senior and struggling a bit, so they moved down to intermediate.

“I think that's the best decision they've made. They came up, won the intermediate and went on. You can see the passion and fire is still there. I'm so delighted for them, they're all such a great bunch and really deserve it."

Her own change of direction from round ball to oval only began five years ago when she relocated to the UK and, in the absence of a local Gaelic team in Brighton on the south coast, she joined Lewes RFC to make a few friends.

“So I just joined and really loved it. A year later. I really took it seriously and my coaches saw I had an ability.”

Her club coaches contacted Giselle Mather, the director of rugby at Wasps, who responded first with the offer of a trial and then a full season in the famous colours. That’s when the Irish Exiles spotter system zoomed in.

Ireland forwards coach Steve McGinnis made contact last November and spent some time with Monaghan, reviewing her games on Zoom and zeroing in on her strengths and weaknesses. She joined the squad in camp in July just gone.

The only regret now is that she didn’t give rugby a chance sooner.

“I went to a training session in Navan before but I think with Meath Ladies at the time, six or seven years ago, that was just my focus at that point. Rugby didn't get a look in until I moved away, unfortunately."

Her debut in that shock 8-7 loss to Spain in the first of the three World Cup qualifiers wasn’t exactly the stuff of dreams with the former Navan O’Mahonys footballer earning her yellow card just 14 minutes after being summoned from the bench.

Hardly surprising then that she describes the whole occasion as surreal but it leaves Ireland needing to beat Italy and Scotland in their last two qualifiers in Italy to remain in with a chance of making next year’s World Cup.

"There were a lot of mistakes and this week we've really put our hand up and there's been a lot of accountability. We've worked on it, training yesterday was very honest, open, and positive. So we're really looking forward to getting training done this evening and the rest of this week."