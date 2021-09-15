Chris Farrell: Simon Zebo well settled in after 'shock' on Munster arrival

A bullish Chris Farrell believes the return of Simon Zebo to Munster can boost belief within an already confident squad that the province is on the brink of finally ending their decade-long trophy drought.

Ireland centre Farrell was speaking to media at the Irish launch of the inaugural United Rugby Championship, which will kick off in 10 days with Munster welcoming South African newcomers Cell C Sharks to Thomond Park on September 25.

His hope to line out alongside back-three star Zebo, who rejoined his native province after three years with Racing 92 in France, is likely to be thwarted by an abdominal injury but Farrell is nonetheless excited by the Corkman’s return and the lift it has given to Munster’s two-pronged bid for a first trophy since 2011.

Johann van Graan’s team reached their first final on the South African head coach’s watch last season but failed to fire in the PRO14 final, losing to arch-rivals Leinster while their exit from Europe followed a week later in Limerick when they lost a thrilling round of 16 tie to eventual champions Toulouse.

Farrell agreed Munster are now better positioned to challenge for both the URC, broadcast free-to-air this season on RTÉ and TG4, and the Champions Cup.

“Big time. The belief, it really is there from a personal point of view but also I think that sense is shared within the group in Munster. There’s an unbelievable buzz around the place and we have such a good squad, we’ve got great coaches, and I feel like last season we were really competitive. Right at the end again we got to the final and lost to Leinster. We lost to Toulouse who ended up winning the Champions Cup and I think we’re just a step away from clicking and competing again, really competing.

“The mood is fantastic with the quality of players coming back from Lions squads, South African squads. Bringing in Zeebs has brought a real freshness to the group and we’ve a lot of young players who are hungry and competitive and it’s a great blend, I think.”

As for Zebo, 31, still Munster’s record all-time try-scorer with 60, Farrell said the Corkman has settled in nicely after an initial shock on arrival at the High Performance Centre in Limerick earlier this summer.

“I think his first week down there was probably a bit of a shock in that I remember meeting him in a corridor when the Irish boys were still away, the Lions were still away. I was in rehabbing and he didn’t know where to look because he probably didn’t know of the lads very well - there was a huge, young group in training with him and he probably got shocked in that he needed to get to know people again. He didn’t know that many until the Irish guys came back again.

“So that would have been a shock to him but he settled in so, so quickly as you would expect. He’s just a great character to have around. He’s outgoing, he can relate to a lot of the young fellas despite the age-gap so he’s brilliant to have around.

“And he’s coming back from a couple of years of different rugby where he’s learned a lot. He was really competitive there, he had a great try-scoring record so he’s in form and personally I’m really excited to take the field with him.”