Donnybrook changing area controversy won’t undo good strides made by Irish women’s rugby

A bad few days for women’s rugby in Ireland should not derail the strides being made in its development in this country, according to both sports industry insiders and those within the game here.

Munster’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial title success at Donnybrook’s Energia Park at the weekend was overshadowed by the outpouring of anger at the poor treatment of Connacht and Ulster players at the same stadium. They were given an area of the grounds well below acceptable norms in which to prepare for their final-round game at the weekend.

It was followed by frustration on Monday night at Ireland’s shock 8-7 defeat to Spain in their opening qualification play-off for next year’s World Cup, which means the national side have to beat both Italy and Scotland in their remaining games to reach the tournament in New Zealand.

Combined, the unrelated events have not been kind for the women’s game given the advances seen over the last few months, with Vodafone augmenting its sponsorship of the Ireland men by backing the women’s interpros and the championship being aired live on TG4.

The IRFU yesterday reiterated its unequivocal apology, issued in conjunction with game hosts Leinster Rugby on Monday, and promised an inquiry into the events that led to Connacht players highlighting via social media the appalling conditions in which they were asked to prepare for the final game of their interpro campaign.

Some spoke of rats running around the area where they were asked to change, next to refuse bins and a dumpster at Energia Park while another ironically posted online the IRFU’s hashtag for the women’s game #NothingLikeIt alongside their post of the substandard set-up.

The hope inside the game and from a sponsorship expert who spoke to the Irish Examiner is that there are swift rebounds on the pitch and further advances off it to get the women’s game driving forward once more.

Former UL Bohemian, Munster, and Ireland player Fiona Hayes believes the incidents could lead to a watershed moment for women’s rugby in the same way that Ireland’s female footballers achieved their goals when threatening strike action in 2017 after being asked to change in toilets and share tracksuits.

“I hope so,” Munster Under-18 head coach Hayes told RTÉ 2fm’s Game On last night.

“Hopefully it will not happen again in the future because I saw that video myself and it was shocking. From Munster’s point of view, they’re delighted to get that win but a lot of the talking points were about what happened before it.”

Sponsorship analyst Jill Downey, managing director of Core Sponsorship, was confident there would be no adverse impact for Irish women’s rugby from existing sponsors but admitted these had been a bad few days for the IRFU.

“It hasn’t been a good few days. It’s not good when those things come together,” Downey said. “I think (the Connacht dressing room area controversy) was just a genuine error of judgment. There have been good strides (in women’s rugby) and I’d like to believe such a bad decision, in hindsight, everyone can’t believe it happened and I’d like to think it won’t undo things.

“They (the IRFU) did the right thing, they came out straight away and apologised unequivocally and there was no real messing with that side of it. Those things have to be highlighted and if I was Energia, because everything was about it being in Energia Park, I wouldn’t be happy with it. It’s not what they want to be associated with their name and it’s definitely not something the men’s teams have to face, so it’s very frustrating but I’d like to think it was a lapse of judgment and won’t happen again.

“From a sponsor’s perspective, I think the women’s game is still going to be insulated a bit, for a while yet because it would be very unfashionable to come out of the women’s game just based on results. I wouldn’t advise it.

“It certainly won’t be something that would stop an existing sponsor. It would also be a very bad look (for the sponsor) and they are also not just in it for the results, they are in it to try and drive the women’s game, which is the right reason.

“It could impact, potentially, new sponsors. If someone is thinking about coming into any sport, obviously you want to try and back something that will have more exposure in a big tournament and World Cups are important.

“But I definitely don’t think it would impact existing sponsors because they’re not just there for the exposure for their brand, they do actually want to make a difference and back something that’s in growth.

“It’s been a great few weeks for women’s sport I think, it really has been, so if it was me and I was working in the IRFU I think what is most disappointing is that in a time when there’s been a really great celebration of women’s sporting achievement, to be the bad news women’s story is just not a good look.

“It’s an awful look that nobody wants but I’d like to believe it was unintentional and more of an error of judgment.”