Ulster women's never say die spirit rewarded with interpro draw against Connacht

Ulster twice came from behind to earn a 12-all draw with Connacht, who played the final quarter of this Vodafone Women's Interprovincial clash without red-carded out-half Nicole Fowley.
The opening act of the final-round doubleheader at Energia Park was an enthralling encounter, and it began in brilliant fashion for Connacht with centre Shannon Touhey touching down inside 90 seconds.
Ross Mannion's charges led 7-0 at half-time, but pressure from a resilient Ulster led to yellow cards for the westerners' Moya Griffin and Ursula Sammon, either side of the break.
Fowley saw red, on the hour mark, for allegedly striking Ulster scrum-half Jemma Farrell, who was sin-binned for retaliating. As the tension increased, underdogs Ulster found their scoring touch.
With evergreen former Ireland prop Ilse van Staden popping up regularly in attack, Ulster replacement Helen McGhee was freed up to score in the 64th minute. Captain Beth Cregan landed the levelling conversion.
Back came Connacht, working numbers on the right for winger Sammon to hit back just two minutes later. They were on the cusp of an elusive victory after putting it up to both Leinster and Munster.
A draw, which gives them third place overall, was the best Connacht could hang on for, though. Ulster fought back, long-striding replacement forward Shannon Buller showing impressive pace to make the line in the 71st minute.
Tries: Shannon Touhey, Ursula Sammon; Con: Nicole Fowley.
Tries: Helen McGee, Shannon Buller; Con: Beth Cregan