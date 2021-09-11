Ulster women's never say die spirit rewarded with interpro draw against Connacht

Vodafone Women's Interpro

Connacht 12

Ulster 12

Ulster twice came from behind to earn a 12-all draw with Connacht, who played the final quarter of this Vodafone Women's Interprovincial clash without red-carded out-half Nicole Fowley.

The opening act of the final-round doubleheader at Energia Park was an enthralling encounter, and it began in brilliant fashion for Connacht with centre Shannon Touhey touching down inside 90 seconds.

Ross Mannion's charges led 7-0 at half-time, but pressure from a resilient Ulster led to yellow cards for the westerners' Moya Griffin and Ursula Sammon, either side of the break.

Fowley saw red, on the hour mark, for allegedly striking Ulster scrum-half Jemma Farrell, who was sin-binned for retaliating. As the tension increased, underdogs Ulster found their scoring touch.

With evergreen former Ireland prop Ilse van Staden popping up regularly in attack, Ulster replacement Helen McGhee was freed up to score in the 64th minute. Captain Beth Cregan landed the levelling conversion.

Back came Connacht, working numbers on the right for winger Sammon to hit back just two minutes later. They were on the cusp of an elusive victory after putting it up to both Leinster and Munster.

A draw, which gives them third place overall, was the best Connacht could hang on for, though. Ulster fought back, long-striding replacement forward Shannon Buller showing impressive pace to make the line in the 71st minute.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: Shannon Touhey, Ursula Sammon; Con: Nicole Fowley.

Scorers for Ulster: Tries: Helen McGee, Shannon Buller; Con: Beth Cregan

CONNACHT WOMEN: Nicole Carroll (Suttonians RFC); Ursula Sammon (Westport RFC), Catherine Martin (Suttonians RFC), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians RFC), Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC); Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC), Mary Healy (Galwegians RFC) (capt); Julia Bauer (Suttonians RFC), Moya Griffin (Tullamore RFC), Shannon Heapes (Cooke RFC), Eva McCormack (Westport RFC), Fiona Scally (Galwegians RFC), Meadbh Scally (Blackrock College RFC), Emma Fabby (Westport RFC), Kate Feehan (Westport RFC).

Replacements: Lily Brady (Westport RFC), Jessica Loftus (Westport RFC), Elizabeth McNicholas (Galwegians RFC), Aifric O'Brien (Suttonians RFC), Ciara Farrell (Tullamore RFC), Noreen Cassidy (CYM RFC), Megan Walsh (Galwegians RFC), Ava Ryder (Railway Union RFC).

ULSTER WOMEN: Ella Durkan (Malone RFC); Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC), Ashleigh Orchard (Cooke RFC), Kelly McCormill (Cooke RFC), Fern Wilson (Malone RFC); Toni Macartney (Cooke RFC), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere RFC); Ilse van Staden (Cooke RFC), Beth Cregan (Cooke RFC) (capt), Aishling O'Connell (Cooke RFC), Taryn Schutzler (Malone RFC), Keelin Brady (Railway Union RFC), Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC), Lauren Maginnes (Malone RFC), Stacey Sloan (City Of Derry RFC).

Replacements: Ava Fannin (MU Barnhall RFC), Elizabeth McKeever (Cavan RFC), Shannon Buller (Queen's University Belfast RFC), Helen McGhee (Cooke RFC), Katie Hetherington (Cooke RFC), Rachael McIlroy (Queen's University Belfast RFC), Peita McAlister (Malone RFC), Holly Brannigan (Malone RFC).