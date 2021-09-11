Calvin Nash and Munster hit top form on eve of new United Rugby Championship season

Munster Rugby, missing an array of stars, put down a marker ahead of the start of the United Rugby Championship with a 31-19 win over English heavyweights Exeter Chiefs in this pre-season friendly.

The combination of fly-half Ben Healy and winger Calvin Nash inspired the province to victory at Sandy Park with the latter scoring two tries and setting up a third in a man of the match performance.

Munster came to Devon missing more than a dozen of their first-choice players, 10 who were involved with Ireland this summer in the wins over Japan and the USA, while Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray are still recovering from their British and Irish Lions duty against the Springboks.

So a Munster squad missing Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell, Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O’Mahony, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, and Simon Zebo - who returned to the club this summer from Racing 92 - travelled to the home of the 2019/20 European Heineken Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership winners but looked equals to the English side in the first half and then capitalised on mistakes after the break to seal the win.

Chiefs were missing their own Lions - Stuart Hogg, Sam Simmonds, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jonny Hill, along with England centre Henry Slade - but named a strong starting side for the contest with a trip to Leicester Tigers on the cards next weekend in the opening round of the Gallagher Premiership.

Exeter opened the scoring in typical fashion, powering over from close range through hooker Jack Innard inside five minutes and things looked ominous for the visitors.

But Munster showed plenty of invention in attack with fly-half Healy at the heart of their best moments, almost linking up with winger Nash with a clever cross-field kick early in the match.

Before the half was out the two would combine for a fine try with the stand-off passing back inside following a lineout, to put the winger through a gap to score with a move straight off the training ground.

But before that Munster centre Rory Scannell crashed over from short range before England international winger Jack Nowell took a quick tap penalty to himself to step and power his way over the line for Exeter just seconds after centre Dan Goggin was shown a yellow card for an intentional knock-on to stop Chiefs scoring with an overlap.

In the first half Exeter broke the Munster defensive line repeatedly but the visitor’s ability to scramble back and spoil at the set-piece, most notably the lineout, allowed them to stay in the contest with the game finely poised at 12-12 at the halfway mark.

It was the Healy and Nash show again early in the second half with both men throwing nice offloads to see the red shirts cut through Chiefs to allow replacement Neil Cronin to touch down.

Exeter responded with a show of power, pushing their way over from a 5m catch and drive to touch down through number eight Rus Tuuima, but for the majority of the game Munster caused significant disruption at the lineout to minimalise the threat from one of the English side’s most potent attacking weapons.

With 15 minutes remaining and mass changes being made from the 31-man squads, Exeter fell apart with two passing errors from young full-back Josh Hodge leading to tries for Ronan Salanoa and Nash.

Munster, even without their internationals, look in good shape heading into their United Rugby Championship opener against Sharks at Thomond Park in two weeks.

EXETER CHIEFS: Josh Hodge, Jack Nowell, Tom Hendrickson, Ollie Devoto, Tom O’Flaherty, Joe Simmonds, Jack Maunder; Alec Hepburn, Jack Innard, Harry Williams, Will Witty, Sean Lonsdale, Jannes Kirsten, Don Armand, Rus Tuima.

Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Ben Moon, Sam Nixon, Ryan McCauley, Christ Tshiunza, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Harvey Skinner, Ian Whitten, Jordan Poole, Billy Keast, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Aaron Hinkley, Will Yarnell, Iwan Jenkins, Sean O’Brien, Facundo Cordero.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Matt Gallagher; Ben Healy, Rowan Osborne; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Liam O’Connor, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Mark Donnelly, Cian Hurley, Jack O’Sullivan, Paddy Kelly, Jack Daly, Neil Cronin, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, Liam Coombes, Alex McHenry, Seán French.

Referee: Tom Foley.