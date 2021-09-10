Johnny Sexton leads the scoring as Leinster defeat Harlequins

Making his first appearance in five months, Ireland captain Sexton supplied the bonuses to a third-minute breakthrough try from Conor O’Brien
Johnny Sexton leads the scoring as Leinster defeat Harlequins

Leinster's Johnny Sexton scores a try despite Tommy Allan of Harlequins. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 21:39
Daire Walsh

Leinster 40 Harlequins 21 

Leinster continued their preparations for the start of the United Rugby Championship with a convincing pre-season triumph over Harlequins at the Aviva Stadium.

Making his first appearance in five months, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton supplied the bonuses to a third-minute breakthrough try from Conor O’Brien. Quins subsequently fired back with a Luke Northmore converted score but, courtesy of five-pointers by Scott Penny, Sexton, and Jamie Osborne, Leinster brought a commanding 28-7 cushion into the interval.

Ryan Baird dotted down on the resumption to increase the gap between the sides, but the visitors later responded with Joe Marchant and Sam Riley tries.

Still, with 15,000 spectators permitted to attend this game, Leinster were determined to finish on a high. A replacement for the injured Chris Cosgrave in the opening period, Liam Turner’s 79th-minute try rounded off a productive evening for the eastern province.

Scorers for Leinster: J Sexton try, 4 cons, C O’Brien, S Penny, J Osborne, R Baird, L Turner try each, R Byrne con.

Scorers for Harlequins: L Northmore, J Marchant, S Riley try each, T Allan 3 cons.

LEINSTER: C Cosgrave; R Russell, J Osborne, C O’Brien, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; P Dooley, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; D Toner, B Deeny; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: C Healy, S Cronin, J Tracy, V Abdaladze, R Molony, R Baird, M Moloney, C Foley, R Byrne, D Hawkshaw, L Turner, N Comerford.

HARLEQUINS: T Green; J Marchant, L Northmore, A Esterhuizen, L Lynagh; T Allan, D Care; S Garcia Botta, J Walker, S Kerrod; H Tizard, D Lamb; T Lawday, J Kenningham, A Dombrandt.

Replacements: S Riley, G Head, F Baxter, W Collier, C Trenier, M Jurevicius, G Hammond, L Wallace, A White, S Steele, W Edwards, R Chisholm, L Anyanwu, H Jones, C Murley, N David.

More in this section

Toulouse’s Maxime Médard with trophy 22/5/2021 Munster begin Champions Cup campaign away to Wasps
Stephanie Nunan celebrates scoring a try with her team mates 4/9/2021 Munster and Leinster name teams for women's inter-pro decider
Jack O’Donoghue is tackled by Matthew Screech and Josh Lewis 1/11/2020 Jack O’Donoghue leads 31-man Munster squad for friendly at Exeter
#leinster rugby
Connacht v London Irish - Pre-Season Friendly

Paddy Jackson and Sean O'Brien help London Irish to victory over Connacht

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up