Johnny Sexton leads the scoring as Leinster defeat Harlequins

Leinster 40 Harlequins 21

Leinster continued their preparations for the start of the United Rugby Championship with a convincing pre-season triumph over Harlequins at the Aviva Stadium.

Making his first appearance in five months, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton supplied the bonuses to a third-minute breakthrough try from Conor O’Brien. Quins subsequently fired back with a Luke Northmore converted score but, courtesy of five-pointers by Scott Penny, Sexton, and Jamie Osborne, Leinster brought a commanding 28-7 cushion into the interval.

Ryan Baird dotted down on the resumption to increase the gap between the sides, but the visitors later responded with Joe Marchant and Sam Riley tries.

Still, with 15,000 spectators permitted to attend this game, Leinster were determined to finish on a high. A replacement for the injured Chris Cosgrave in the opening period, Liam Turner’s 79th-minute try rounded off a productive evening for the eastern province.

Scorers for Leinster: J Sexton try, 4 cons, C O’Brien, S Penny, J Osborne, R Baird, L Turner try each, R Byrne con.

Scorers for Harlequins: L Northmore, J Marchant, S Riley try each, T Allan 3 cons.

LEINSTER: C Cosgrave; R Russell, J Osborne, C O’Brien, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; P Dooley, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; D Toner, B Deeny; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: C Healy, S Cronin, J Tracy, V Abdaladze, R Molony, R Baird, M Moloney, C Foley, R Byrne, D Hawkshaw, L Turner, N Comerford.

HARLEQUINS: T Green; J Marchant, L Northmore, A Esterhuizen, L Lynagh; T Allan, D Care; S Garcia Botta, J Walker, S Kerrod; H Tizard, D Lamb; T Lawday, J Kenningham, A Dombrandt.

Replacements: S Riley, G Head, F Baxter, W Collier, C Trenier, M Jurevicius, G Hammond, L Wallace, A White, S Steele, W Edwards, R Chisholm, L Anyanwu, H Jones, C Murley, N David.