Paddy Jackson and Sean O'Brien help London Irish to victory over Connacht

Connacht 14 London Irish 47

Paddy Jackson marked his first match back in Ireland since the IRFU tore up his contract three years ago by guiding London Irish to an impressive victory over Connacht as a crowd of 1,459 returned to the Sportsground for the first time in 18 months.

London Irish fielded a different side in either half for their only pre-season game, with Jackson kicking three out of four conversions as Declan Kidney’s men built up a 26-0 lead against a Connacht side who frustratingly failed to finish a host of gilt-edged chances.

Cian Prendergast pulled back a try shortly after the restart for Connacht but with their lineout malfunctioning they found themselves on the back foot for long periods and having conceded 52 points last week away to Worcester Warriors, they will go into their opening URC clash away to Cardiff on the back of another heavy defeat.

Former Irish international Sean O’Brien impressed in the second-half for London Irish, setting up a try for Mike Willemse with a sublime out-the-back pass before Peter Sullivan collected a crossfield kick from Conor Fitzgerald to score Connacht’s second try.

London Irish brought in former Irish U-20 and Leinster scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan and former Connacht prop Jamie Dever as they pulled further away with their seventh try from James Stokes.

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: C Prendergast, P Sullivan. Cons: J Carty, C Fitzgerald. London Irish: Tries: T Parton (2), A Creevy, B Donnell, A Harmes, M Willemse, J Stokes. Cons: P Jackson (3), R Jennings (3).

Connacht: T O’Halloran; D Kilgallen, S Bolton, T Daly, J Porch; J Carty, K Marmion; J Duggan, S Delahunt, J Aungier; O Dowling, U Dillane; E Masterson, C Oliver, C Prendergast. Replacements used: D Heffernan, M Burke, D Robertson-McCoy, N Murray, C Booth, C Reilly, C Fitzgerald, S Arnold, B, O’Donnell, P Sullivan, O McNulty.

London Irish: T Parton, O Hassell-Collins, C Rona, T Hepetema, K Rowe, PJackson, N Phipps, W Goodrick-Clarke, A Creevy, M van der Merwe, R Simmons, A Coleman, M Rogerson, B Donnell, A Tuisue. Replacements used: B White, H O’Sullivan, R Jennings, T Smerdon, M Williams, P Cokanasiga, A Harmes, C Redmond, J Stokes, A Dell, O Hoskins, J Dever, M Willemse, M Cornish, G Nott, J Cooke, T Pearson, I Curtis-Harris, J Smart, I Moore-Aiono, S O’Brien.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).