Paddy Jackson and Sean O'Brien help London Irish to victory over Connacht

Jackson kicked three out of four conversions as Declan Kidney’s men built up a 26-0 lead against a Connacht
Paddy Jackson and Sean O'Brien help London Irish to victory over Connacht

Paddy Jackson of London Irish is tackled by John Porch of Connacht at The Sportsground. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 21:26
John Fallon

Connacht 14 London Irish 47 

Paddy Jackson marked his first match back in Ireland since the IRFU tore up his contract three years ago by guiding London Irish to an impressive victory over Connacht as a crowd of 1,459 returned to the Sportsground for the first time in 18 months.

London Irish fielded a different side in either half for their only pre-season game, with Jackson kicking three out of four conversions as Declan Kidney’s men built up a 26-0 lead against a Connacht side who frustratingly failed to finish a host of gilt-edged chances.

Cian Prendergast pulled back a try shortly after the restart for Connacht but with their lineout malfunctioning they found themselves on the back foot for long periods and having conceded 52 points last week away to Worcester Warriors, they will go into their opening URC clash away to Cardiff on the back of another heavy defeat.

Former Irish international Sean O’Brien impressed in the second-half for London Irish, setting up a try for Mike Willemse with a sublime out-the-back pass before Peter Sullivan collected a crossfield kick from Conor Fitzgerald to score Connacht’s second try.

London Irish brought in former Irish U-20 and Leinster scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan and former Connacht prop Jamie Dever as they pulled further away with their seventh try from James Stokes.

Scorers: Connacht: Tries: C Prendergast, P Sullivan. Cons: J Carty, C Fitzgerald. London Irish: Tries: T Parton (2), A Creevy, B Donnell, A Harmes, M Willemse, J Stokes. Cons: P Jackson (3), R Jennings (3).

Connacht: T O’Halloran; D Kilgallen, S Bolton, T Daly, J Porch; J Carty, K Marmion; J Duggan, S Delahunt, J Aungier; O Dowling, U Dillane; E Masterson, C Oliver, C Prendergast. Replacements used: D Heffernan, M Burke, D Robertson-McCoy, N Murray, C Booth, C Reilly, C Fitzgerald, S Arnold, B, O’Donnell, P Sullivan, O McNulty.

London Irish: T Parton, O Hassell-Collins, C Rona, T Hepetema, K Rowe, PJackson, N Phipps, W Goodrick-Clarke, A Creevy, M van der Merwe, R Simmons, A Coleman, M Rogerson, B Donnell, A Tuisue. Replacements used: B White, H O’Sullivan, R Jennings, T Smerdon, M Williams, P Cokanasiga, A Harmes, C Redmond, J Stokes, A Dell, O Hoskins, J Dever, M Willemse, M Cornish, G Nott, J Cooke, T Pearson, I Curtis-Harris, J Smart, I Moore-Aiono, S O’Brien.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).

More in this section

Toulouse’s Maxime Médard with trophy 22/5/2021 Munster begin Champions Cup campaign away to Wasps
Stephanie Nunan celebrates scoring a try with her team mates 4/9/2021 Munster and Leinster name teams for women's inter-pro decider
Jack O’Donoghue is tackled by Matthew Screech and Josh Lewis 1/11/2020 Jack O’Donoghue leads 31-man Munster squad for friendly at Exeter
#connacht rugby
Johnny Sexton scores a try despite Tommy Allan 10/9/2021

Johnny Sexton leads the scoring as Leinster defeat Harlequins

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up