Eimear Considine: Stakes high for Ireland as World Cup spot up for grabs in Italy

Ireland international Eimear Considine believes qualifying for next year’s World Cup in New Zealand will be essential for the future growth of women’s rugby on these shores.

Following their disappointing eighth-place finish at the home-based finals in 2017, Ireland were forced into a qualification process for the latest edition of the global tournament. After a series of delays, Adam Griggs’ squad will finally take part in a four-team European qualifier series at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in the coming weeks.

2014 semi-finalists Ireland will begin their campaign in Parma against Spain on Monday, before encountering hosts Italy (September 19) and Scotland (September 25) in subsequent fixtures.

“It was bleak enough at the end of the last World Cup, when you knew you had to go through the whole qualifying process,” the Clare native remarked. “It’s something we have been waiting for. It’s about getting there and being on the world stage.

“We want to be back in that World Cup. We’re trying to push the ‘Nothing Like It’ campaign, we’ve got the Interprovincials televised. We’re trying to push the profile of women’s rugby and if the international team isn’t at the top level [it would be bad].

We really, really need that. For girls to look up to us. That is the aim, to get back on the top ladder of rugby and it starts with the very first game on Monday.

With the exception of some behind closed doors warm-up games, Considine’s main knowledge of Spain comes from her time as a 7s international. However, with a lot of the Ireland squad having transitioned between both rugby codes, she has a good idea of what to expect in the tournament opener.

“We know how good they are on the Sevens circuit. They’re really, really tough. They’re fast. They’ve got the mix of 15s and 7s, and that is a great mix. We’re not taking them lightly. Every one of the teams that are going to be in Italy are there for one reason and Spain are no different.”

Although head coach Griggs has understandably placed a big value on experience for this tournament, there is room for three uncapped players in his 28-strong selection.

One of four Wasps players in the set-up, Sam Monaghan is set to offer competition to Aoife McDermott and Nichola Fryday at second-row.

Tighthead prop Mary Healy was previously part of an Ireland training squad in 2019, while her fellow Wicklow woman Lucy Mulhall has been Ireland Women’s 7s captain since 2015.

“It is phenomenal to still have new caps coming into the squad. Sam has had so much experience, over playing with Wasps, Mary has been in with us for quite a while and had been in the States playing rugby,” Considine said.

“I don’t think I need to say anything more about Lucy and the experience she has coming from Sevens, especially as captain. It’s great to have such girls coming in to build on an already fantastic squad.”