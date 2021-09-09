Johnny Sexton to play first game in five months as Leinster and Connacht name teams for friendlies

As well as Sexton, Conor O'Brien and Max Deegan also return from injuries that ended last season prematurely.
Johnny Sexton to play first game in five months as Leinster and Connacht name teams for friendlies

Johnny Sexton during the Leinster Rugby training session at UCD in Dublin. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 20:56

Johnny Sexton will return to action five months after suffering a head injury in the Champions Cup quarter-final when he leads a largely experimental Leinster side in their pre-season friendly with Harlequins on Friday (Aviva, 7pm) Head coach Leo Cullen named a side which includes eight Academy players, with four of those yet to play for the senior team.

As well as Sexton, Conor O'Brien and Max Deegan also return from injuries that ended last season prematurely.

Chris Cosgrave, Rob Russell, Brian Deeney and Michael Ala’alatoa will all represent the province for the first time while Niall Comerford will look to make a debut from the bench.

Meanwhile, Connacht are also in action on Friday, they host London Irish (Sportsground, 5.30pm).

Elsewhere, Ulster scored five tries as they defeated Saracens 33-3 at the Honourable Artillery Company grounds in London.

Nick Timoney, Craig Gilroy (2), Angus Curtis and Marcus Rea all touched down in the comfortable victory.

LEINSTER (friendly v Harlequins): Chris Cosgrave, Rob Russell, Jamie Osborne, Conor O’Brien, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala’alatoa, Devin Toner, Brian Deeny, Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny, Max Deegan.

CONNACHT (friendly v London Irish): Tiernan O’Halloran, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Shayne Bolton, Tom Daly, John Porch, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt, Jack Aungier, Oisin Dowling, Ultan Dillane, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

More in this section

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne 15/7/2016 Philip Browne to retire as chief executive of the IRFU
Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons - Gallagher Premiership - Sandy Park World 12s plans put players in difficult situation, says Exeter boss Rob Baxter
Ciara Griffin 7/9/2021 Three new players in squad for Ireland's Rugby World Cup qualifiers
#leinster rugby#connacht rugby
Dorothy Wall 7/9/2021

Adam Griggs not worried about Ireland's lack of preparation ahead of World Cup qualifiers

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up