Johnny Sexton to play first game in five months as Leinster and Connacht name teams for friendlies

Johnny Sexton will return to action five months after suffering a head injury in the Champions Cup quarter-final when he leads a largely experimental Leinster side in their pre-season friendly with Harlequins on Friday (Aviva, 7pm) Head coach Leo Cullen named a side which includes eight Academy players, with four of those yet to play for the senior team.
As well as Sexton, Conor O'Brien and Max Deegan also return from injuries that ended last season prematurely.
Chris Cosgrave, Rob Russell, Brian Deeney and Michael Ala’alatoa will all represent the province for the first time while Niall Comerford will look to make a debut from the bench.
Meanwhile, Connacht are also in action on Friday, they host London Irish (Sportsground, 5.30pm).
Elsewhere, Ulster scored five tries as they defeated Saracens 33-3 at the Honourable Artillery Company grounds in London.
Nick Timoney, Craig Gilroy (2), Angus Curtis and Marcus Rea all touched down in the comfortable victory.
Chris Cosgrave, Rob Russell, Jamie Osborne, Conor O’Brien, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala’alatoa, Devin Toner, Brian Deeny, Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny, Max Deegan.
Tiernan O’Halloran, Diarmuid Kilgallen, Shayne Bolton, Tom Daly, John Porch, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Jordan Duggan, Shane Delahunt, Jack Aungier, Oisin Dowling, Ultan Dillane, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.