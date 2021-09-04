11-try Leinster move closer to Interprovincial three in a row with victory over Ulster

Women's Interprovincials: Leinster 57 Ulster 12

Leinster marked their first home game since September 2019 with a resounding victory over Ulster in the second round of the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship.

The reigning champions took just 25 minutes to pocket the bonus point at Energia Park, their elusive young full-back Ella Roberts touching down on her first start.

Elise O'Byrne-White, Lisa Callan, Nikki Caughey, and Niamh Byrne also registered tries, leaving it 27-0 at half-time. Hooker Callan tore through from outside the visitors' 22 for the best of the bunch.

Ulster rallied during the third quarter with well-taken scores from forwards Ilse van Staden and Taryn Schutzler, but Phil de Barra's Blues had too much quality and depth - flanker Emma Murphy picked out as player of the match.

Their 11-try haul was completed by Michelle Claffey's brace, Roberts' second of the evening, and Grace Miller, and lively replacements Emily McKeown and Vic O'Mahony added their names to the scoresheet.

The only disappointment for the home side was their paltry return of one successful conversion, as some difficult strikes from a trio of kickers, including number 8 Murphy, dropped short and wide.

A title decider against old rivals Munster awaits next Saturday night, back here at Donnybrook, as Leinster look to become three-in-a-row champions for the first time in their history.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: Elise O'Byrne-White, Lisa Callan, Nikki Caughey, Ella Roberts 2, Niamh Byrne, Michelle Claffey 2, Grace Miller, Emily McKeown, Vic O'Mahony; Con: Jenny Murphy.

Scorers for Ulster: Tries: Ilse van Staden, Taryn Schutzler; Con: Jemma Farrell.

LEINSTER: Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC); Grace Miller (Old Belvedere RFC), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC), Elise O'Byrne-White (Old Belvedere RFC); Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC); Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC) (capt), Lisa Callan (Railway Union RFC), Mary Healy (Naas RFC), Mairead Holohan (Blackrock College RFC), Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere RFC), Emma Murphy (Railway Union RFC), Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere RFC), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: Chloe Blackmore (Railway Union RFC), Vic O'Mahony (Old Belvedere RFC), Caoimhe Molloy (Blackrock College RFC), Elaine Anthony (Old Belvedere RFC), Rachel Horan (CYM RFC), Lauren Farrell-McCabe (Suttonians RFC), Emily McKeown (Naas RFC), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere RFC).

ULSTER: Dolores Hughes (Cooke RFC); Peita McAlister (Malone RFC), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC), Kelly McCormill (Cooke RFC), Fern Wilson (Malone RFC); Toni Macartney (Cooke RFC), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere RFC); Hanna Harris (Cooke RFC), Beth Cregan (Cooke RFC) (capt), Aishling O'Connell (Cooke RFC), Taryn Schutzler (Malone RFC), Keelin Brady (Railway Union RFC), India Daley (Cooke RFC), Katie Hetherington (Cooke RFC), Stacey Sloan (City of Derry RFC).

Replacements: Ilse van Staden (Cooke RFC), Sorcha Mac Laimhin (Cooke RFC), Elizabeth McKeever (Cavan RFC), Shannon Buller (Queen's University Belfast RFC), Lauren Maginnes (Malone RFC), Rachael McIlroy (Queen's University Belfast RFC), Ashleigh Orchard (Cooke RFC), Jill Stephens (Malone RFC).