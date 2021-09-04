Simon Zebo makes Thomond Park return during Munster Challenge Match

Munster's record try-scorer Zebo said he "hasn't stopped smiling" in the six weeks since his move home from Racing 92
Simon Zebo applauds the fans after the game at Thomond Park. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 17:16
Stephen Barry

Simon Zebo has made his Thomond Park return, albeit in less familiar Munster grey during Saturday’s Munster Challenge Match.

The 60-minute match between 'Munster Red' and 'Munster Grey' saw supporters back at Thomond Park for a game that replaced a challenge against Bath, cancelled due to the visitors' Covid concerns. 

The province’s record try-scorer, who said he "hasn't stopped smiling" in the six weeks since his move home from Racing 92, started as Munster Grey prevailed 38-21.

Munster Grey's Simon Zeb. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Newly signed scrum-half Rowan Osborne lined out for the Reds, scoring their only try of the first half as they trailed 12-7 at the break.

Munster's disrupted pre-season schedule concludes against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park next Saturday ahead of their PRO16 opener against South Africa's Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park a fortnight later.

