Simon Zebo makes Thomond Park return during Munster Challenge Match

Simon Zebo has made his Thomond Park return, albeit in less familiar Munster grey during Saturday’s Munster Challenge Match.

The 60-minute match between 'Munster Red' and 'Munster Grey' saw supporters back at Thomond Park for a game that replaced a challenge against Bath, cancelled due to the visitors' Covid concerns.

The province’s record try-scorer, who said he "hasn't stopped smiling" in the six weeks since his move home from Racing 92, started as Munster Grey prevailed 38-21.

Munster Grey's Simon Zeb. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Newly signed scrum-half Rowan Osborne lined out for the Reds, scoring their only try of the first half as they trailed 12-7 at the break.

Munster's disrupted pre-season schedule concludes against Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park next Saturday ahead of their PRO16 opener against South Africa's Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park a fortnight later.