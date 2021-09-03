'I am disappointed to be leaving' - Joe Schmidt to quit World Rugby role

The 55-year-old wishes to spend more time at home with his family in New Zealand. 
File photo dated 03-10-2019 of Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt. PA Photo. Issue date: Wednesday April 29, 2020. Joe Schmidt was appointed Ireland head coach on April 29, 2013, beating off competition from Les Kiss and Ewen McKenzie to take the post. See PA story RUGBYU On This Day Schmidt. Photo credit should read Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 11:45
Cian Locke

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is to leave his role as World Rugby’s director of rugby and high performance at the end of the year.

However, the governing body says Schmidt will continue to be part of its High Performance Rugby Committee and Laws Review Group.

World Rugby said: “With the global pandemic having restricted movement, and with significant opportunity for reflection, Schmidt has decided that he will continue to reside in New Zealand rather than relocate to Ireland (World Rugby’s base) in order to ensure the best possible work-life balance for him and his family.”

Schmidt added:  “World Rugby have a challenging task bringing together a vast array of stakeholders to grow and future proof the game, particularly with the pandemic creating further complications.

“I’d like to thank the World Rugby staff for their support and positivity during the past 12 months. There is a real passion amongst them to help the game be all it can be for everyone involved and I have enjoyed my time as part of the team, working in partnership with unions, regions and competitions.

“We have worked very hard in a number of areas, including player welfare initiatives, remaining agile with fixture changes and match officials, law trials, competitions and the support of emerging nations where the Pacific Islands Super Rugby franchises are a good example of some excellent collaborative work.

“I am disappointed to be leaving World Rugby, but look forward to continuing an association with them through the High Performance Rugby Committee and other key working groups.” 

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “While we are sad to be losing Joe, we fully support his reasons and appreciate the strong contributions that he has made to the organisation and the game over the last year.

“His passion for the advancement of the game is tremendous and we are delighted that his expertise and experience will remain at the heart of game-related decision-making as a member of the High Performance Rugby Committee.”

