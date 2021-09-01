Johnny Sexton on Lions tour omission: 'I don’t think I’ll ever get over it'

Johnny Sexton has come to terms with his non-selection for the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa this summer but has admitted: “I don’t think I’ll ever get over it.”

Sexton, 36, missed out on a third Lions tour having been starting Test fly-half in the 2013 series win over Australia and the 2017 draw with New Zealand, having missed the end of the season following a concussion against Exeter Chiefs in April.

He returned to full fitness in time to complete the 2020-21 campaign with Leinster but chose to sit it out with an eye on touring with the Lions only to be omitted by head coach Warren Gatland in favour of Dan Biggar, Owen Farrell, and Finn Russell.

When Russell sustained what was thought to be a tour-ending Achilles tendon injury before the Test series with the Springboks, Gatland again ignored the veteran’s selection credentials and selected English rookie Marcus Smith instead as cover.

Yet on the eve of the new season, the Ireland captain is determined to rebound and hit the ground running for the 2021-22 campaign.

"It's a long time ago now since I wasn't picked so the emotions have obviously changed a little bit,” Sexton said on Wednesday in his role as an ambassador for Mace.

"Obviously when you don't get picked it's a massive disappointment but, look, they went a certain way and I wasn't a part of their plans and it was tough but that's life and I've just got to try and bounce back now.

"I've had lots of setbacks in my career and now it's up to me to bounce back this season.

"Not that I'm over it, I don't think I'll ever get over it, but I've come to terms with it, I accepted it a long time ago that it wasn't going to be and I've had a good pre-season so far with Leinster and looking forward to getting the season started next week.”

Sexton said there was plenty to look forward to for club and country in the coming months and after being rested for this summer’s Tests against Japan and the USA, he could claim his 100th Ireland cap during the Autumn internationals against the Japanese, All Blacks, or Argentina having won his 99th last march in the Six Nations victory over England.

"It was a huge disappointment, the Lions was in the forefront of my thoughts for the last couple of years but that's life and now it's a case of trying to attack this season, I'll be hopefully ready to go and have a good start to the season and be fit to put myself forward for Irish selection.

"It's a huge year ahead with some big November fixtures, Six Nations, and then (a summer) tour to New Zealand. All the Leinster stuff as well, so it's a big season ahead, but they're all big seasons.

"You get energised by the start of a new season and this one is no different.”