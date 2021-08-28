Hat-trick for Chloe Pearse as Munster rout Ulster, Leinster squeeze out Connacht

Women's Interpros: Ulster 5 Munster 50

Munster's challenge for a first Vodafone Women's Interprovincial crowd since 2017 gathered serious early pace in Belfast where they ran out 50-5 bonus point winners over Ulster.

Prop Chloe Pearse starred with three tries in a player-of-the-match performance at Kingspan Stadium, while there were debut scores for Muirne Wall, Chisom Ugwueru and replacement Aoife Moore.

Captain Beth Cregan's 31st-minute effort was the lone response for Ulster, who trailed 26-5 at the break despite some promising runs from centre Fiona Tuite.

Matt Brown's first game in charge of Munster got off to a dream start. Just two minutes and 16 seconds in, Pearse picked off the deck to crash over and Nicole Cronin, who finished with 11 points, supplied a well-struck conversion.

Munster's Chisom Ugwueru and Helen McGhee of Ulster at Kingspan Stadium

Munster second row Siobhan McCarthy also got amongst the first half tries, with the best of them coming from Kerry's whippet-like scrum half Wall who scorched 65 metres downfield from her own tap penalty.

Brown's side broke the half-century barrier in the end, as Ulster, who lost Cregan to a 58th-minute yellow card, conceded eight tries in the end - including newcomer Moore's muscular 78th-minute closer.

UL Bohemians stalwart Pearse initially doubled her account following breaks by Edel Murphy and Rachel Allen, and the hat-trick was secured in the 70th minute on the back of a Maggie Boylan charge.

It was certainly a business-like return to rugby from the Reds, who will be mindful of stiffer tests to come at home to Connacht next Saturday and a final round trip to defending champions Leinster on September 11th.

Scorers for Ulster

Try: Beth Cregan

Scorers for Munster:

Tries: Chloe Pearse 3, Siobhán McCarthy, Muirne Wall, Chisom Ugwueru, Nicole Cronin, Aoife Moore; Cons: Nicole Cronin 3, Rachel Allen 2

ULSTER WOMEN: Dolores Hughes (Cooke RFC); Peita McAlister (Malone RFC), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC), Kelly McCormill (Cooke RFC), Emma Jordan (Malone RFC); Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere RFC), Rachael McIlroy (Queen's University Belfast RFC); Gemma McCamley (Cooke RFC), Beth Cregan (Cooke RFC) (capt), Aishling O'Connell (Cooke RFC), Hannah Beattie (Malone RFC), Keelin Brady (Railway Union RFC), Helen McGhee (Cooke RFC), India Daley (Cooke RFC), Stacey Sloan (City of Derry RFC).

Replacements: Ilse van Staden (Cooke RFC), Aoife Cahill (Queen's University Belfast RFC), Ava Fannin (MU Barnhall RFC), Taryn Schutzler (Malone RFC), Lauren Maginnes (Malone RFC), Toni Macartney (Cooke RFC), Diane Ramsay (Queen's University Belfast RFC), Fern Wilson (Malone RFC).

MUNSTER WOMEN: Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); Chisom Ugwueru (Ennis RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian RFC), Laura O'Mahony (UL Bohemian RFC); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC), Muirne Wall (Kerry Women); Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian RFC), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC), Aaliyah Te Pou (UL Bohemian RFC), Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC), Clodagh O'Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Maeve Óg O'Leary (Blackrock College RFC), Sarah Quin (UL Bohemian RFC) (capt).

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College RFC), Laura Delaney (UL Bohemian RFC), Christine Coffey (Blackrock College RFC), Eimear Minihane (Skibbereen RFC), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig RFC), Aoife O'Shaughnessy (Railway Union RFC), Maggie Boylan (Carrick-on-Suir RFC).

Connacht 12 Leinster 17

Two-try centre Michelle Claffey typified Leinster's desire to hold onto their Vodafone Women's Interprovincial title in a 17-12 victory over Connacht at the sun-kissed Sportsground.

With Vodafone's sponsorship boost and TG4's historic live TV coverage, this was an ideal shop window for the provinces' emerging talents and fringe internationals to shine, in the absence of their Ireland stars.

Offaly native Claffey took her chance to cross in each half, her 67th-minute close range effort putting Leinster ahead for the only time in a game that this young Connacht side had the winning of.

The hosts led for most of an absorbing first half, flanker Meadbh Scally squeezing over in the seventh minute and influential centre Shannon Touhey combining with captain Mary Healy for try number two.

However, despite a slow start, new-look Leinster got back level at 12-all. Jennie Finlay scored in the corner, taking advantage of Healy's yellow card, and a classy 40-metre run-in from player-of-the-match Claffey came just before half-time.

The Ireland-capped Claffey and Jenny Murphy, who now operates at number 8, both played key roles as Leinster edged a scrappy second half.

Another leg-pumping Claffey run was the highlight before her decisive try as the reigning champions ensured a winning start for new head coach Phil de Barra.

"I'm absolutely shattered," admitted Claffey, the vice-captain, afterwards. "But to be back playing rugby is fantastic - my first game since March 2020. I loved it, I absolutely loved it.

"The hits there were so hard, I'll be feeling them tomorrow, and the next day and the next day. Connacht put in a great performance, they had us under pressure in the first half, and the last five minutes were really nervy."

Scorers for Connacht Women

Tries: Meadbh Scally, Shannon Touhey; Con: Nicole Fowley

Scorers for Leinster Women

Tries: Jennie Finlay, Michelle Claffey 2; Con: Jenny Murphy HT: Connacht Women 12 Leinster Women 12

CONNACHT WOMEN: Nicole Carroll (Suttonians RFC); Ursula Sammon (Westport RFC), Catherine Martin (Suttonians RFC), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians RFC), Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC); Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC), Mary Healy (Galwegians RFC) (capt); Julia Bauer (Suttonians RFC), Moya Griffin (Tullamore RFC), Shannon Heapes (Cooke RFC), Aifric O'Brien (Suttonians RFC), Fiona Scally (Galwegians RFC), Ciara Farrell (Tullamore RFC), Meadbh Scally (Blackrock College RFC), Kate Feehan (Westport RFC).

Replacements: Emily Gavin (Ballinasloe RFC), Hannah Coen (Sligo RFC), Elizabeth McNicholas (Galwegians RFC), Sinead Rigney (Tullamore RFC), Faith Oviawe (Buccaneers RFC), Noreen Cassidy (CYM RFC), Megan Walsh (Galwegians RFC), Rhiann Heery (Galway Corinthians RFC).

LEINSTER WOMEN: Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC); Grace Miller (Old Belvedere RFC), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC), Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC), Meabh O'Brien (Suttonians RFC); Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere RFC), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC); Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC) (capt), Lisa Callan (Railway Union RFC), Caoimhe Molloy (Blackrock College RFC), Elaine Anthony (Old Belvedere RFC), Clodagh Dunne (Old Belvedere RFC), Ali Coleman (Blackrock College RFC), Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere RFC), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: Chloe Blackmore (Railway Union RFC), Vic O'Mahony (Old Belvedere RFC), Mary Healy (Naas RFC), Mairead Holohan (Blackrock RFC), Emma Murphy (Railway Union RFC), Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC), Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC), Ailbhe Dowling (Old Belvedere RFC).