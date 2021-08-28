Young Munster shake off rust to secure first Senior Cup since 2010

Munster Senior Cup Final: Young Munster 26 Shannon 14

Young Munster secured an eighth Munster Senior Cup, after they saw off a young Shannon side in a sun-drenched Rosbrien.

Young Munster had dethroned Cork Con in September 2020 to book a semi-final clash with Shannon but the withdrawals of Garryowen and Highfield meant that this all-Limerick clash became the decider.

The conclusion of the historic competition ensures that there is no gap in the roll of honour, with a winner for every season since 1920.

Gearoid Prendergast’s side had looked impressive in the Energia AIL Community Series in 2020 but much like Shannon, there was a certain element of rust to their play before eventually going through the gears to secure silverware.

Tries from Luke Fitzgerald, Harry Fleming and Craig O’Hanlon proved crucial for the winners.

In a cagey opening, penalties were the order of the day. Evan Cusack initially gave Young Munster the lead, before John O’Sullivan replied from 50 meters. Another kick from the tee each meant it was 6-6 after 20 minutes.

Colm Skehan was sin binned for a high tackle, though Shannon didn’t take much advantage of the extra body.

Jack O'Donnell of Shannon RFC with Jack Lyons and Luke Fitzgerald of Young Munster

The lack of action in either 22 was obvious, before eventually Young Munster found a way. With the ball switching from right to left, it was eventually popped to Luke Fitzgerald who crashed home from three meters.

The lead swelled to 12 within three minutes. A handling error in midfield was ruthlessly punished. With the ball hacked through, Jack Harrington picked it up and made an impressive carry which was finished by centre Harry Fleming.

The half-time score was 18-6.

Another long-range penalty from O’Sullivan kept The Parish in touch, but once more, it was quelled by the boot of former Thomond man Evan Cusack. The third quarter was particularly fragmented, with handling errors proving costly, particularly for Shannon.

But, it was back to a one-score game inside the final 10 minutes, 21-14, as O’Sullivan dotted down his side's first try.

Munsters replied immediately. Once again picking up loose ball, it was full-back Craig O’Hanlon who finished into the corner, to secure the Munster Senior Cup for the first time since 2010.

Young Munster RFC: C O’Hanlon, J Harrington, H Fleming, E O’Gorman, L Fitzgerald, E Cusack, D O’Callaghan; C Bartley, A Hennessy, C Skehan, C Hannon, S Rigney, A Kennedy (C), J Foley, F Coleman.

Replacements: M O’Mara, D Begley, T Goggin, A Quinlivan, S O’Brien, J Lyons, P Allen.

Shannon RFC: B Daly, D Smith, K Dineen, J O’Donnell, D Gavin, J O’Sullivan, I Leonard; C Glynn, J Prenderville, L Rigney, R Coffey, S McCarthy, O Ring, K Brown, L Nicholas (c).

Replacements: A Long, E Kelly, C Heffernan, C Carmody, A Hehir, B Sargent, P Curtis.

Referee: E Hogan O’Connell.