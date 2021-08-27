11 UL Bohemians players named in Munster side for women's inter-pro opener

Munster head coach Matt Brown has named 11 players from UL Bohemians in his starting XV for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 1 clash with Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium (KO 5pm, live on TG4 & BBC iPlayer).

Brown has included six players in the starting 15 who will be making their senior debuts; Aoife Corey, Chisom Ugwueru, Stephanie Nunan, Muirne Wall, Aaliyah Te Pou and Maeve Óg O’Leary.