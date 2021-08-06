Ronan O'Gara picks out the top three qualities he sees in new La Rochelle coach Donnacha Ryan

Donnacha Ryan has been formally announced as the new forwards coach at Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle.

The move, revealed by Examiner Sport in June, sees the Munster pair working together at the beaten Champions Cup and Top 14 finalists ahead of next month's season opener.

Writing in Saturday's Irish Examiner, O'Gara welcomed Ryan to the new position, and outlined what impresses him about the former Racing 92 lock forward.

"He will work with the forwards, but isn’t just a forwards coach. I don’t want to box lads into specific roles and that would only be counter-intuitive with a lad like Donnacha who thinks outside the box," O'Gara writes.

"He also has a nice communication style, which is so important in this context. He can address and issue and change the direction of the conversation without making anyone feel threatened or undermined. He has signed on for three years which, oddly enough, is the same contract term as mine.

"He is possessed of three key qualities as a person: A strong work ethic, a diverse thinker and a very capable communicator. And his French isn't too bad either," O'Gara added.

