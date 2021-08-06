Ronan O'Gara picks out the top three qualities he sees in new La Rochelle coach Donnacha Ryan

Writing in Saturday's Irish Examiner, O'Gara welcomed Ryan to the new position, and outlined what impresses him about the former Racing 92 lock forward.
Ronan O'Gara picks out the top three qualities he sees in new La Rochelle coach Donnacha Ryan

Donnacha Ryan: Joining Ronan O'Gara's staff at La Rochelle. Picture: INPHO/Dave Winter

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 19:22
Joel Slattery

Donnacha Ryan has been formally announced as the new forwards coach at Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle.

The move, revealed by Examiner Sport in June, sees the Munster pair working together at the beaten Champions Cup and Top 14 finalists ahead of next month's season opener.

Writing in Saturday's Irish Examiner, O'Gara welcomed Ryan to the new position, and outlined what impresses him about the former Racing 92 lock forward.

"He will work with the forwards, but isn’t just a forwards coach. I don’t want to box lads into specific roles and that would only be counter-intuitive with a lad like Donnacha who thinks outside the box," O'Gara writes.

"He also has a nice communication style, which is so important in this context. He can address and issue and change the direction of the conversation without making anyone feel threatened or undermined. He has signed on for three years which, oddly enough, is the same contract term as mine.

"He is possessed of three key qualities as a person: A strong work ethic, a diverse thinker and a very capable communicator. And his French isn't too bad either," O'Gara added.

- You can read Ronan O'Gara's latest column ahead of the third and decisive Lions Test against South Africa in Saturday's Irish Examiner

More in this section

Lenihan & Lewis with the Lions: Vitally important to finish this tour on a positive Lenihan & Lewis with the Lions: Vitally important to finish this tour on a positive
RG Snyman at the game 7/5/2021 RG Snyman returns to rehab with Munster 
South Africa v British and Irish Lions - Castle Lager Lions Series - Second Test - Cape Town Stadium Talking points ahead of the Lions’ series decider with South Africa
#ronan o’gara
British and Irish Lions Captain's Run

The aerial battle, strength in reserve and other talking points as Lions prepare for series decider

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up