Dan Biggar not listening to the critics ahead of 'cup final'

If the British & Irish Lions get dragged into another arm-wrestle with South Africa and come out the other side with a series victory, Dan Biggar will not care what the critics say.

Yet after a deeply disappointing second-half performance seven days ago as the world champions levelled the three-game series with a comfortable 27-9 win, the Lions fly-half is hoping his side can fire a few more shots at the Springboks than they mustered in last Saturday’s second-Test defeat.

Following up on attack coach Gregor Townsend’s prompting for the Lions to be more creative in this deciding game at Cape Town Stadium this evening, Biggar recognises this tour has fallen well short of showcasing the talent the cream of British and Irish rugby has to offer.

Yet if they had followed their 22-17 win in the first Test a fortnight ago and then secured a series-winning victory in last week’s game, the Northampton and Wales playmaker makes a convincing argument that the response to such meagre fare would have been markedly different.

“If I’m honest, we wouldn’t have given a monkeys if we’d come out on the right side of the scoreboard last weekend,” Biggar said. “You guys could have written what you wanted and we wouldn’t have cared. But we know we haven’t fired enough shots, especially in the Test series.

“It’s not as if we’re playing a team who are just going to give it to you your own way and make it easy for you. We are up against the best team in the world – the world champions – certainly from a defensive point of view.

“We’d like to think we can fire a few more shots and we’ve prepped all week ready for that, in terms of looking to be positive when we get some territory and go-forward with the ball. That’s the plan this weekend, to really showcase what we’re about, with the balance of winning a cup final.

“When you get to big games like this and whatever cup finals you’re involved in – deciding games – very rarely do you see lots of champagne rugby. It’s about coming out on the right side of the scoreboard, however you do it.”

One of the most widely reported statistics from last week’s second Test was that starting 10 Biggar passed the ball only three times, preferring to stick to a preconceived plan to kick, kick and kick again. The perception is skewed by the fact he was only on the field for 51 minutes before making way for Owen Farrell - it will be the less predictable Finn Russell offering an alternative style from the bench on Saturday - but again, Biggar was prepared to offer a different viewpoint to that which was perceived from outside the Lions bubble.

“It’s not so much under orders. It’s very much about what we feel we’re getting out of the game.

“Obviously when anyone plays against South Africa you’re aware that if you apply pressure on yourselves and overplay around that halfway mark you’re going to be in a bit of trouble, whether they’re kicking to the corner or scrummaging or whatever. We need to make sure we chance our arm a little bit more in the right areas at the right times.

“I find it amusing sometimes...the game plan was very much the same in the second Test as the first. We’re not trying to say the two games have been the most brilliant spectacles you’re going to come across. But it’s funny that when you get a result everything seems rosy in the garden and no-one has any issues… But when you don’t get a result and maybe don’t play quite as well as you should have done then everything comes in on top of you.

“It’s about making sure we’re a bit more positive and take a few more chances but without going out there and playing sevens rugby and inviting a load of pressure on. There’s no doubt that we’ll look to be a bit more positive while mixing in a strong kicking game as well.”

Biggar is confident the Lions can get the job done in Cape Town and get off to a strong start by forcing a momentum swing away from the Springboks as the home side did to his side after half-time in the second Test.

“Yeah, there’s no doubt. South Africa managed to do that last week didn’t they? We were very much the team with the momentum in the second half of the first Test. We had a very impressive victory and South Africa came back strong.

“There’s no doubt we’re going to have to perform better than we did last Saturday but the confidence and belief in the room is no different from when we set foot off the plane in Johannesburg when we got here. We’re fully aware we have to be better in lots of areas but there is no doubt about the belief in the squad and looking to wrestle that momentum back.

“It’s a cup final now and we’ve got to try and challenge South Africa in more ways than we did last Saturday.”